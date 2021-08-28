Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Hy-Vee Now Offering Flu Vaccinations

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee, Inc. announced that the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through Oct. 30. The Centers for Disease...

kiow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Vaccination#Flu Vaccines#Vaccinations#Hy Vee Inc#Cdc#Medicare#A Hy Vee Pharmacy#Hy Vee Fast Fresh#Hy Vee Healthy#Vaccineclinic Hy Vee Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
IndustryBirmingham Star

With CDC recommendation of Pfizer, hope grows for more vaccinations

On Monday, an advisory panel from the US CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and over. But this plan has caused concern among several vaccine advisory panel members, as they have not seen any supporting evidence or determined such as campaign is necessary. At Monday's...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

No serious health effects linked to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines: study

Federal and Kaiser Permanente researchers combing the health records of 6.2 million patients found no serious health effects that could be linked to the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The study published September 2 in JAMA reports the first comprehensive findings of the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD), which studies patient records...
Public Healthmdanderson.org

When should I get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19?

Flu season is upon us once again, and for a second time in as many years it’s occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the 2021 flu season is different from last year’s, in several significant ways. For one thing, the COVID-19 pandemic is now being driven by the delta variant,...
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Doctor on COVID vaccination: Risk versus benefit

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Many medical experts say that because herd immunity was not reached through vaccinations when they first became available, it is probable that COVID-19 will never go away completely and we will never again live in a world without it. So what does that mean? Should people still...
Pharmaceuticalschaindrugreview.com

Hartig Drug now offering flu shots

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Hartig Drug Co. announced that it is now offering flu shots at all of its locations. In addition, Hartig Drug will be supporting the co-administration of COVID-19 vaccines to allow patients to get up to date on immunizations during a single pharmacy visit. According to the Centers...
HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

Wegmans Pharmacies now offering flu shots

All Wegmans Pharmacies are now offering the flu vaccine with no need for an appointment or a prescription. In many cases, the flu shot is covered by insurance. Health officials are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic just as they did last year. The Centers...
Healthpinalcentral.com

Flu shots now available at Walgreens

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens is now offering flu shots for everyone ages 3 and up by walk-in or appointment at more than 9,000 store locations nationwide. This year’s flu season coincides with the return to many in-person school, work, travel and social activities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this increased face-to-face interaction may result in an active flu season 1.
Healthabc27.com

LIST: Flu vaccine locations in the Midstate

(WHTM) — The time for the seasonal flu shot is just around the corner and the CDC is recommending to get vaccinated in the early fall, no later than the end of October. Get breaking news and weather alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletter here!
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Purchase District Health Centers now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters

All Purchase District Health Department (PDHD) Health Centers are now administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters. To be eligible for a booster at this time you must be immunocompromised and fall under one of these categories:. Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;. Received an organ transplant...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
PWLiving

Seasonal Flu Vaccinations Now Available at Giant Food Pharmacies

Giant Food announced that seasonal flu vaccinations are once again available at all 152 of its in-store pharmacies for both adults and children* with no appointment required. The vaccinations are administered by Giant’s certified in-store pharmacists and are often covered in full by most insurance plans. “The health of our...
Pharmaceuticalspharmacytimes.com

Coadministration of Flu Vaccine with Routine Immunizations

Coadministration of the flu vaccine with other immunizations traditionally offered during flu season that pharmacies should continue to encourage. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: A couple of things that we’ve touched on briefly during our discussions have to do with opportunities to coadminister with the flu vaccine. We’ve seen, in the literature, that we can coadminister the flu vaccine with COVID-19. If somebody comes in for a COVID-19 shot, they can get a flu shot, or possibly other vaccinations. Liz, are you promoting coadministration with the flu vaccine, including the combinations of the flu and pneumonia, the flu and shingrix, and the flu and COVID-19? That’s it. John, please touch on this from an independent community perspective, which is a priority in both environments. Let’s turn it to Liz first.
HealthLincoln Journal Star

Flu shots available at Hy-Vee pharmacies

The flu vaccine is now being offered at all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations with drive-thru clinics. It will be available on select days, store officials said in a news release this week. Hy-Vee is not requiring appointments or prescriptions to get the shot, but all participants are required to wear a...
Lakeland, MImoodyonthemarket.com

Lakeland Health Turns to Flu Vaccine & Offers Drive-Thru Shots

While all the attention has been on COVID-19 vaccination for months, Spectrum Health Lakeland is reminding Southwest Michigan residents it will soon be time for annual seasonal flu vaccine. And they’ll be trying to make it easier by offering Drive-Thru vaccine clinics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend...
Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Flu vaccines encouraged as season approaches

MANKATO — The likelihood of a resurgent influenza season has health officials encouraging people to get their flu vaccines as a way to limit hospitalizations this winter. Minnesota’s last flu season, running roughly from October to May, was historically mild with only 35 hospitalizations reported statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The five previous flu seasons leading up to 2020-2021 averaged 3,649 hospitalizations.
Washington County, TNwjhl.com

CVS and Publix offer early Flu shots

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the midst of all of the vaccination talk, two stores do not want you to forget about getting vaccinated against the flu this season. CVS and Publix are two stores that are offering flu shots earlier than normal this year. The move comes after...
HealthCanton Daily Ledger

Hy-Vee pharmacies offering flu shots; no appointment necessary

West Demoines, Iowa—Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced the flu vaccine is now available inside its more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary. Drive-thru flu clinics will also be offered at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout the company’s eight-state region on select days through Oct. 30. The Centers...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Hy-Vee dietitians offer 1,000 free biometric screenings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. will provide free biometric screenings throughout its eight-state region during National Cholesterol Education Month in September. Hy-Vee dietitians will offer 1,000 free biometric screenings to customers at more than 40 Hy-Vee store locations. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
West Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue offers free flu shots

Students and employees can have access to free flu vaccines as long as they bring their Purdue ID or Anthem insurance card, according to a Wednesday announcement from Purdue University. "Our flu shot offerings come via a Purdue community effort to ensure our faculty, staff and their loved ones can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy