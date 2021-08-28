Hy-Vee Now Offering Flu Vaccinations

Coadministration of the flu vaccine with other immunizations traditionally offered during flu season that pharmacies should continue to encourage. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: A couple of things that we’ve touched on briefly during our discussions have to do with opportunities to coadminister with the flu vaccine. We’ve seen, in the literature, that we can coadminister the flu vaccine with COVID-19. If somebody comes in for a COVID-19 shot, they can get a flu shot, or possibly other vaccinations. Liz, are you promoting coadministration with the flu vaccine, including the combinations of the flu and pneumonia, the flu and shingrix, and the flu and COVID-19? That’s it. John, please touch on this from an independent community perspective, which is a priority in both environments. Let’s turn it to Liz first.