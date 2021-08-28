Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Ida Expected To Hit Louisiana As Category 4 Storm, “Locations May Be Uninhabitable”

newsandguts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden has signed an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida. The storm is quickly gaining strength over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit Louisiana tomorrow as a category four hurricane with winds around 140 mph. The National Weather Service issued an advisory warning “Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, “We can sum it up by saying this will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s.”

www.newsandguts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Cnn#The Times Picayune#Abc#Floodwalls#Ap#Hurricanetrack#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Hurricane Larry close to strengthening into monster Category 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry is nearing Category 4 storm strength as the busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season continues. In an update from the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, forecasters say Larry is larger and a bit stronger with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. "Larry is a Category 3...
EnvironmentPort Arthur News

Tropical storm expected to threaten Gulf Coast next week

A surface trough currently over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Unfavorable upper level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for...
Mississippi Statekmaland.com

Mississippi River Shipping Halted After Hurricane Ida

(KMAland) -- Hurricane Ida hit the southern U.S. head-on with 150-mile-per-hour sustained winds and did a lot of damage. Behind the storm, shipments of corn and soybeans from the southern ports ground to a halt. Mike Steenhoek is the Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. He says vessel operations are prohibited along the southern Mississippi River so crews can do significant repair work.
Environmentbeauregarddailynews.net

Disturbance over Mexico not significant threat yet, local meteorologists say

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over Mexico that could have a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system by next week, but the threat isn't significant at the moment, local meteorologists say. On Friday, National Hurricane Center officials tweeted about an area of disturbed weather over...
EnvironmentLeesville Daily Leader

Disturbance over Mexico not significant threat yet, local meteorologists say

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance over Mexico that could have a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system by next week, but the threat isn't significant at the moment, local meteorologists say. On Friday, National Hurricane Center officials tweeted about an area of disturbed weather over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy