Hurricane Ida Expected To Hit Louisiana As Category 4 Storm, “Locations May Be Uninhabitable”

President Biden has signed an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Ida. The storm is quickly gaining strength over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to hit Louisiana tomorrow as a category four hurricane with winds around 140 mph. The National Weather Service issued an advisory warning “Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said, “We can sum it up by saying this will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s.”