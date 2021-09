GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Jennifer Emmi, a well-known Colorado animal rights attorney and media personality, was sentenced to 10 years on Monday, after agreeing to a plea bargain with Jefferson County prosecutors. Emmi, 43, was jailed in January in Jefferson County after being charged with attempting to hire a hit man to murder her husband’s girlfriend. Jennifer Emmi (credit: Jefferson County) Emmi was sentenced on nine counts in three separate cases on Monday, including stalking, retaliation against a witness or victim, felony menacing, and assault. She has already spent seven months in jail. The prosecution added during the sentencing hearing that Emmi also threatened...