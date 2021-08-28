Uma Musume Mayano Top Gun Will Promo Top Gun Maverick

So I made the wrong call in my Paramount Pictures liveblog this morning. Well, I made 50% of a bad call. I said I had a feeling that they were going to screen something for us, but I thought the logical choice was Top Gun: Maverick since we know the movie is done, it's the big release from Paramount this year, and there is a lot of hype behind it. They could have let the social embargo down for the press to drum up more hype. However, Paramount decided to screen Clifford the Big Red Dog while also giving no new release date for said movie. However, as a member of the press, I was incapable of reporting on said screening unless they dropped the social embargo, which was unlikely considering it has no release date. However, there was a long Mission: Impossible featurette, a brief intro for the new Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film The Lost City [possibly The Lost City of D the former was said at the panel and the latter is the one listed on Wikipedia], and the first thirteen minutes plus a new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.