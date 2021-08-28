Cancel
Uma Musume Mayano Top Gun Will Promo Top Gun Maverick

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCygames has announced that it is collaborating with the movie Top Gun: Maverick by sending in Uma Musume character Mayano Top Gun as a promotional pilot. The movie will release on November 19, 2021, and prior to the release date, Mayano Top Gun will promote the movie in various ways. Just how she will do so is still unknown. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]

