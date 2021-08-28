10 youngest Emmy winners of Best Comedy Supporting Actor

The Hamilton cast dominates this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie… but could another actor sneak in to steal the spotlight? Three of this year’s six nominees come from Disney+’s filmed version of the hit musical — and all six nominees are enjoying their first career Emmy nomination, in fact. On the Hamilton side of things, Daveed Diggs is up for playing both the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, along with Anthony Ramos as both John Laurens and Alexander Hamilton’s son Philip, and Jonathan Groff as the memorably pompous King George....