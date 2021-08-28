Summer McIntosh Demonstrating Impressive Range Beyond Freestyle Events

Caeleb Dressel Makes Post-Olympic Racing Return, Posts Impressive Quadruple at ISL in Naples. At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals, becoming just the third man after Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps to win individual gold in three different races. When he finished that meet, Dressel suggested he needed a break, and he spent the better part of August traveling the U.S. for media and sponsorship commitments and vacation. But as the 2021 ISL season kicked off this week in Naples, Italy, Dressel was there and in the pool, maybe not racing at absolute top form but putting up strong times and, of course, winning.