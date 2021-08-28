Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Basketball: CBS Sports projects Horns as a 1-seed in Bracketology

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Beard Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports. There is a much different feeling surrounding the Texas basketball program heading into the 2021-22 season than most in the past decade under former head coaches Shaka Smart and Rick Barnes. But now under the new head coach (formerly of the Texas Tech Red Raiders ) Chris Beard, the Texas men’s hoops program has a lot more excitement surrounding it heading into the upcoming season.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Shaka Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Horns#Bracketology#Cbs Sports#Longhorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy