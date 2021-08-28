European Leaders Have Tense Reactions To U.S.-Afghanistan Conflict

Civil war will "likely" erupt in Afghanistan and this could lead to al-Qaeda's resurgence, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News Saturday. Driving the news: He told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin it's too early to say whether the U.S. was safer now American troops have left Afghanistan, but it's "very likely" there'd be a renewal of terrorism in the region "within 12, 24, 36 months, and we're going to monitor that."