Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

European Leaders Have Tense Reactions To U.S.-Afghanistan Conflict

klcc.org
 7 days ago

Time's running out for the U.S. evacuation effort from Afghanistan. The White House says more than 100,000 people have been evacuated, including more than 5,000 U.S. citizens. But people still continue to gather around Kabul Airport, even after this week's attacks by the group by ISIS-K. Master Sergeant Kevin Haunschild leads the team that's responsible for air traffic control at Hamid Karzai International and joins us now. Master Sergeant, thanks for being with us.

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#European#Time#The White House#Isis K#Taliban#United States#Afghans#American#Marine Expeditionary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

State Department Sidesteps Question On Recognizing Taliban Regime

The State Department evaded a question Wednesday on whether the Biden administration would recognize the Taliban as the rightful government of Afghanistan. “We have obviously had contacts with the Taliban — we had it during the effort that we were trying to midwife a negotiation,” Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told reporters during a briefing.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Panetta Says We Will Return To Afghanistan

Leon Panetta, a former Chief of Staff to the President, Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense, says that we will return to Afghanistan. We will return, he says, because it will again become a haven for Islamic terrorism. We should have privatized the mission a long time ago....
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

For some Western powers hoping to influence the new Taliban government, there are hopes that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator. The country has a unique relationship with Afghanistan. They share a 2,570km (1,600 mile) border. They are significant trading partners. There are numerous cultural, ethnic and religious connections. The former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai once described the two countries as "inseparable brothers".
WorldVoice of America

Afghan Civil War 'Likely,’ Top US General Says

WASHINGTON - Afghanistan will "likely" erupt in civil war, the top U.S. general told U.S. media Saturday, warning that those conditions could see a resurgence of terrorist groups in the country. As American forces began their withdrawal, the Taliban took over Afghanistan in a lightning campaign, with only the northern...
PoliticsAxios

Joint Chiefs chair says civil war in Afghanistan "likely"

Civil war will "likely" erupt in Afghanistan and this could lead to al-Qaeda's resurgence, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told Fox News Saturday. Driving the news: He told Fox News' Jennifer Griffin it's too early to say whether the U.S. was safer now American troops have left Afghanistan, but it's "very likely" there'd be a renewal of terrorism in the region "within 12, 24, 36 months, and we're going to monitor that."
ProtestsNew Haven Register

Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days...
WorldWashington Times

Taliban celebrate, al Qaeda leaders return to Afghanistan day after U.S. exit

Taliban fighters celebrated at the Kabul airport Tuesday while key al Qaeda leaders made a triumphant return to Afghanistan, signaling a dark new reality for the country a day after Western troops withdrew and America ended the longest-running war in its history. Finally free of a U.S. military presence after...
Worlddelmarvapublicradio.net

The Afghan Resistance Says Reports Of Its Defeat In Panjshir Are Taliban Propaganda

A band of Afghan resistance fighters holed up in Afghanistan's rugged Panjshir province northeast of Kabul has repelled repeated attacks by Taliban fighters in recent days, a representative for the group tells NPR. Speaking with NPR's All Things Considered on Friday, Ali Nazary, the National Resistance Front's head of foreign...

Comments / 0

Community Policy