2 teens shot outside after Brooke Point–Freedom football game in Woodbridge

By FROM STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
Free Lance-Star
 6 days ago

WOODBRIDGE—An unidentified suspect shot and wounded two teenagers in a northern Virginia high school parking lot as a football game was ending Friday night, police said. Officers responded about 9 p.m. to Freedom High School in Woodbridge after a report of a shooting. They found shots had been fired in the parking lot after a football game had ended due to rain, 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman, said in a statement. The game was a match between Freedom and Stafford County’s Brooke Point High School.

