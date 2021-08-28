Mud Run returns to Brookline Park

The Republic Parks and Recreation Department offered some good, clean fun on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the 2021 Youth/Family Got Mud? run at Brookline Park. The two-mile-long obstacle course included 24 muddy obstacles, such as the Mud Mountain, the Pipe Pit and the Crawl of Duty. The event was open to kids ages 4 through 15 and family groups. The Republic Parks and Rec Department will hold another Mud Run at Brookline Park on Saturday, Aug. 28, for adults and family groups; participants will also get a free meal, courtesy of Flat Creek Restaurant. For more information, go online to www.republicmudrun.com or call the Republic Parks and Recreation Department at.