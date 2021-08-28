Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

Crime Watch

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 6 days ago

On Saturday, August 14 5 at a.m. Officers responded to a call of a Vehicle Burglary in progress on the 900 block of 4th St. Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description given to Dispatchers exiting the underground garage in reverse. Offices conducted a traffic stop and detained the two potential suspects in the vehicle. The reporting party was able to show officers footage of the individuals breaking into a vehicle in the garage and further conducted a field-show up test and identified the subjects. One of the subjects was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Ultimately, Cesar Rodriguez and Norma Leticia Lopez were both booked for 459 PC- Burglary. Lopez was additionally charged with 11377(A) H&S- Possession of methamphetamine.

