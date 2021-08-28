Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Sugar growers sue Army Corps over water level in reservoir for Everglades restoration

By ORDER REPRINT
flkeysnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Florida sugar farmers are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over water levels in a massive reservoir considered key to Everglades restoration and reducing coastal algae blooms. Florida Crystals, through its Okeelanta Corp. subsidiary, the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida and U.S. Sugar filed separate complaints on...

www.flkeysnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Florida Everglades#Water Level#Clean Water#Okeelanta Corp#U S Sugar#Farms#Eaa#The Everglades Foundation#The Army Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
LifestylePosted by
InsideClimate News

Moving Water in the Everglades Sends a Cascade of Consequences, Some Anticipated and Some Not

The following is an excerpt from Amy Green’s book, Moving Water: The Everglades and Big Sugar, published in 2021 by Johns Hopkins University Press. The water is brown but not muddy. Perhaps this surprises you. Perhaps you imagined mud. Thick, dense mud. Stagnant, suck-the-shoe-off-your-foot mud. Instead the water is clear. Peer into it, and you can see fish dart and turtles paddle. Often the water is described as tea-colored because, like tea, it is colored by leaves, most notably from cypress and pine trees. The water is cool, refreshing even on a hot day. It flows, an important fact for the Everglades. Sometimes the water is smooth as a mirror, reflecting the image of the verdant beauty surrounding it. Tall, leafy cypress trees. Shorter, stouter pond apple trees. When this occurs, you do not peer into the water but stand back and admire the Impressionist painting the water has created.
Williamsport, PAtherecord-online.com

DEP approves environmentally protective methods for land application of FPRs from Nicholas Meat

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday it has approved alternative Best Management Practices (BMPs) with environmentally protective conditions for the land application of food processing residual (FPR) during inclement weather in response to a proposal from Nicholas Meat, LLC, of Loganton. “The proposed alternative BMP...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Water levels being lowered in two Pennsylvania reservoirs ahead of Ida

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is lowering the water level in two Pennsylvania reservoirs in preparations for heavy rains from the remnants of Ida. Army engineers in the Philadelphia district are lowering levels in Blue Marsh Lake and at the Francis E. Walter Dam to create additional flood control capacity in the reservoirs.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso picked by Army Corps for storm water improvement project

EL PASO, Texas -- The US. Army Corps of Engineers has chosen central El Paso as one out of eight flood control projects in the country, to help improve water drainage conditions in the city. The Corps "has studied and built some of the most challenging flood control projects in the country," according to a The post El Paso picked by Army Corps for storm water improvement project appeared first on KVIA.
AgricultureWINKNEWS.com

Sugar grower speaks about lawsuit against US Army Corps of Engineers

Sugar farmers say the plan for Everglades restoration violates federal law. Growers are demanding change, but others fear legal action could delay restoration progress. Three groups representing sugar farmers in Florida are suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over water supply concerns. Florida sunshine and water aren’t just positive...
Miami, FLedf.org

U.S. Army Corps Embraces Equitable, Nature-Based Solutions to Address Sea Level Rise in Miami

(MIAMI, FL – Aug. 31, 2021) Earlier today, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced the agency will update their proposed Back Bay Study to incorporate more equitable, nature-based solutions as it seeks to address sea level rise and flooding in Miami and along Biscayne Bay. This news comes in response to an outpouring of feedback from residents, business leaders and organizations including Environmental Defense Fund that have advocated for such an approach.
Energy Industryvalleywater.org

Valley Water reservoirs reach historical lows

Comparison between 2017 and 2021 shows impacts of extreme and exceptional drought. Valley Water's reservoirs, full in 2017, are currently at 12.5% of capacity. These historic low levels illustrate the impact the extreme and exceptional drought is having on our local water supplies. Statewide reservoirs are also reaching historic lows....
Agriculturekunr.org

Lahontan Reservoir’s Low Water Level Impacts Farmers, Wildlife And Recreationists

Drought has drastically impacted water levels at the Lahontan State Recreation Area, and the effects are being felt by farmers, wildlife and recreationists. The water level at Lahontan State Recreation Area is about 6,000 acre-feet, according to Lahontan Park Supervisor Tony Beauregard. That’s about 6,000 football fields covered with one foot of water. The reservoir has the capacity to hold 300,000 acre-feet of water, but the water level is roughly 2% of what it can hold.
Monterey County, CAkingcityrustler.com

Concerns rise over Monterey County’s reservoir water levels

MONTEREY COUNTY — State and county leaders recently took a tour of Nacimiento and San Antonio dams to get a first-hand look of the impacts of drought and facility conditions. Both reservoirs have reached near record lows, with Nacimiento at 14% capacity and San Antonio at 7%. Water releases from...
Environmentbigrapidsnews.com

Feds responding to reports of oil, chemical spills after Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal and state agencies say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills resulting from Hurricane Ida following the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. Environmental Protection Agency spokesman Nick Conger said Thursday that a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment...
California StateZacks.com

California Water (CWT) Completes Water Main Replacement Project

CWT - Free Report) concluded its large-scale water main replacement project in Woodside, which it started last October to ensure continuous supply of safe and reliable services for its customers. Work included installing 5,155 feet of new 6-inch and 8-inch PVC water pipes along with 44 fresh customer service connections and 11 hydrants.
Politicscpr.org

Drought-Hit Blue Mesa Reservoir Losing 8 Feet Of Water To Save Lake Powell. A Western Slope Marina Feels The Pain.

People wait in line at Elk Creek Marina to back their trailers into the water to pull their boats out of the lake. Some, like Walter Swetkoff, are frustrated. Swetkoff and his wife have sailed Blue Mesa Reservoir outside of Gunnison, Colo., for more than 30 years. The National Park Service told everyone who stores their boats at the marina they had 10 days to get out of the water because of the drought.
Louisiana Statethechronicle-news.com

Feds will utilize Strategic Petroleum Reserve for Louisiana recovery

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday it will utilize the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to address fuel shortages in Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida. The Category 4 hurricane devastated coastal areas and inland parishes across the state’s southeastern region. Gasoline-powered generators remain critically important as...
wisc.edu

Nick Parker part of team lobbying to broaden resource markets for public land leases

In 2016, environmental activist Terry Tempest Williams purchased drilling rights to 450 hectares of federal land in Utah. She created a company and began paying rental fees on the lease. But when Tempest Williams revealed that she intended to keep the oil in the ground, the Bureau of Land Management canceled the leases. They argued she violated the “diligent development requirement” of the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act, which requires lessees to “exercise reasonable diligence in developing and producing” their leases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy