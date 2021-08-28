Glenwood girls win home meet in tight race with Harlan

(Glenwood) Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was the individual winner of the girls varsity race at Glenwood on Saturday. The Cardinal junior finished :20 ahead runner-up Lindsey Sonderman, of Harlan, in 20:04.

Harlan had the 2nd and 3rd place finishers with Sonderman being followed by Kaia Bieker. Atlantic’s Claire Pellett and St. Albert’s Tyler Tingley rounded out the individual top five.

Glenwood scored 52 points to win the team competition. They placed three runners in the top ten including Madelyn Berglund 7th and Rachel Mullennax 8th.

Harlan’s 59 points took 2nd place. Sonderman and Bieker were 2-3 with times of 20:24 and 21:18, respectively. Ellie Gross ran 12th, Darbie Argotsinger 20th, Taylor Bieker 22nd, Makayla Burchett 26th, and Emily Schechinger 30th.

Claire Pellett’s time of 21:22 led Atlantic as she placed 4th. The Trojans were 4th in the team scoring with 123 points. Belle Berg came in 25th, Hailey Huffman 28th, Mariah Huffman 31st, Faith Altman 35th, and Claire Wiederstein 51st.

Girls Team Scoring

Glenwood 52 Harlan 59 Clarinda 102 Atlantic 123 St. Albert 155 Lewis Central 163 SC North 169 Creston 170 Tri-Center 173 Red Oak 238 Thomas Jefferson 253

Girls Individual Top Ten