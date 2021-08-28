Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Glenwood girls win home meet in tight race with Harlan

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Glenwood) Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was the individual winner of the girls varsity race at Glenwood on Saturday. The Cardinal junior finished :20 ahead runner-up Lindsey Sonderman, of Harlan, in 20:04.

Harlan had the 2nd and 3rd place finishers with Sonderman being followed by Kaia Bieker. Atlantic’s Claire Pellett and St. Albert’s Tyler Tingley rounded out the individual top five.

Glenwood scored 52 points to win the team competition. They placed three runners in the top ten including Madelyn Berglund 7th and Rachel Mullennax 8th.

Harlan’s 59 points took 2nd place. Sonderman and Bieker were 2-3 with times of 20:24 and 21:18, respectively. Ellie Gross ran 12th, Darbie Argotsinger 20th, Taylor Bieker 22nd, Makayla Burchett 26th, and Emily Schechinger 30th.

Claire Pellett’s time of 21:22 led Atlantic as she placed 4th. The Trojans were 4th in the team scoring with 123 points. Belle Berg came in 25th, Hailey Huffman 28th, Mariah Huffman 31st, Faith Altman 35th, and Claire Wiederstein 51st.

Girls Team Scoring

  1. Glenwood 52
  2. Harlan 59
  3. Clarinda 102
  4. Atlantic 123
  5. St. Albert 155
  6. Lewis Central 163
  7. SC North 169
  8. Creston 170
  9. Tri-Center 173
  10. Red Oak 238
  11. Thomas Jefferson 253

Girls Individual Top Ten

  1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
  2. Lindsey Sonderman, Harlan
  3. Kaia Bieker, Harlan
  4. Claire Pellett, Atlantic
  5. Tyler Tingley, St. Albert
  6. Elizabeth Jordan, SC North
  7. Madelyn Berglund, Glenwood
  8. Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood
  9. Riley DeGonia, Creston
  10. Riley Wiese, Glenwood

NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Kuemper Shuts out Atlantic

(Carroll) Taye Vonnahme scored three touchdowns to lead Kuemper past Atlantic 34-0 in a non-district football game at Carroll on Friday night. Vonnahme carried the ball 16 times for 186 yards, and Cooper Pottebaum went 5-10 passing for 78-yards to lead Kuemper. The Knights rolled up 318 yards of total offense, 240 on the ground, and 78-yards through the air.
Greenfield, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Passing game helps Shenandoah erase early deficit and beat Nodaway Valley/O-M

(Greenfield) Shenandoah turned the ball over on their first two possessions and trailed Nodaway Valley/O-M 12-0 less than three minutes into the game. The Mustangs even botched a punt try on their third possession, but didn’t let a woeful start seal their fate as they got a key defensive stop midway through the 1st quarter and battled their way right back into the game.
FootballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Week 2 Football Stats

Austin Kremkoski was 15/23 through the air for 174 yards and a touchdown. He ran 13 times for 165 yards and three TD’s. Rhett Bentley carried 29 times for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Bentley also caught three passes for 45 yards and a TD. Jace Rose made five catches for 59 yards along with three carries for 46 yards. Nolan Moore finished with four grabs for 40 yards. Moore had seven solo tackles and four assists. Brody Zimmerman was in on eight stops. Brendan Monahan led St. Albert’s offense with 213 passing yards and three scores. Dan McGrath was the main target with six catches for 111 yards and two scores.
Harlan, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Contrasting styles meet up when Harlan travels to Grinnell

(Harlan) Harlan passed for 357 yards in their week one victory. The pass happy Cyclones take their high powered offense to Grinnell this Friday night. Harlan scored 22 4th quarter points to storm back and beat Lewis Central 36-29. Teagon Kasperbauer was 26/46 through the air and hit nine different receivers. The biggest output came from Jacob Birch with 9 grabs for 119 yards while Connor Frame had 5 catches for 66 yards and two TD’s and Joey Moser went for 73 yards on three catches including a 50 yard score. Obviously the Cyclones are very deep and talented in their receiving core. Coach Todd Bladt says, “We have a lot of guys that can go up and get the pumpkin. We spread the ball around on Friday. Connor Frame got a couple of touches, Joey Moser got a couple touches, Will McLaughlin got a touchdown in there. Jacob Birch did some nice things for us. Aidan Hall is always going to be a weapon for us. Brad Curren had a couple nice plays out of the backfield and William Kenkel our full back had a great reception. He’s making fullbacks great again.”
Greenfield, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Doug Berg a state title contender for Nodaway Valley XC this year

(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley starts the cross country season at West Central Valley on Thursday. The Wolverine boys are ranked 12th as a team, led by #6 individual Doug Berg. “Doug Berg finished 18th at state last year in Class 1A as a sophomore. He kind of led us at the end of the season. He’s currently ranked 6th in the IATC rankings. He’s running really well. He’ll have a good shot at winning it, he’ll be right up there in the top two or three.”
Woodbine, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

CAM hosts Woodbine in District 10 Opener

(Anita) CAM heads into district play with a full head of steam. The Cougars piled up 463-yards of total offense in a 48-6 win over Fremont-Mills last week. The Cougars host Woodbine in 8-player District 10 play on Friday night. CAM Head Coach Barry Bower…. Coach Bower says Woodbine has...
FootballPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Two teams that won big last week square off when Exira-EHK hosts West Harrison

(Exira) Exira-EHK’s 1-0 mark will be put to the test when they take on an athletic West Harrison team on Friday. Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen says the Hawkeyes, which won 58-6 last week, are extremely fast. “They have athletes all over the place. It’s going to be difficult to try and contain Walker Rife and Gabe Gilgen. It’s going to take another group effort. Hopefully our kids are up for that challenge.” Last week Gilgen carried nine times for 106 yards and three TD’s while Rife rushed for 97 yards on seven attempts with two scores.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Beer For Sale For First Time At Iowa Hawkeyes Football Game

(Iowa City, IA) — When the Indiana Hoosiers visit Kinnick Stadium Saturday for the 2021 football season opener fans will be able to buy beer for the first time. School officials say there will be more than 30 alcoholic beverage stations in the stadium – none will be near the student section. The selection of adult beverages will include old standbys like Budweiser and Busch products, but Iowa breweries like Singlespeed, Backpocket, and Big Grove will also be available. Thirty percent of the sales will benefit the state’s Alcohol Harm Reduction effort. The University of Northern Iowa and Drake University will sell beer at home games, too. Iowa State University doesn’t allow sales to the general public.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

No. 7 Cyclones looking to be more polished right out of gate

(Ames, AP) Iowa State will be looking to get off to a fast start this season. That’s been a problem in coach Matt Campbell’s first five years. The Cyclones are 2-3 in openers under him. Northern Iowa is the opening opponent Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The Panthers have been a traditional power in the Football Championship Subdivision. They played a spring season because of the pandemic and went 3-4. Campbell said that’s deceiving because of the circumstances. Campbell expects to get the Panthers’ best shot. They’ve beaten Iowa State three times since 2007.

