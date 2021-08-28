Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

T.J. Watt Ranked 9th In NFL Network Top 100 For 2021

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Network is now revealing players ranked 10-1 on Saturday as part their annual Top 100 rankings show and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, as expected, is included in that group of ten players. Watt is ranked 9th overall in the Top 100 this year after registering 53...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Rams#American Football#The Nfl Network#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers DC Keith Butler Concerned That OLB T.J. Watt Won’t Be In ‘Hitting Shape’ By Week 1

With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to close out their 2021 preseason schedule Friday night against the Carolina Panthers, its now all but guaranteed that outside linebacker T.J. Watt will enter Week 1 having not played a single snap in any of the team’s four exhibition contests. That bit noted, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said on Wednesday that it is a little bit concerning that the Steelers best defensive player will enter the regular season after not seeing any preseason playing time.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Browns DL Malik McDowell spoke about his multiple encounters with law enforcement since his 2017 ATV accident that resulted in a head injury. He said that he lost faith in himself and thought his playing career was over. “A lot of stuff drove me to what I had going on,”...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Named Top 5 Player From 2017 NFL Draft By NFL.com Analyst

It’s no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the entire NFL. At this point, Watt is a perennial contender for Defensive Player of the Year, is on pace to be the Steelers’ all-time sacks leader, and is currently on a pace for a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers' T.J. Watt expected to sign an extension that will make him NFL's highest paid defender, per report

It appears that T.J. Watt will get his coveted contract extension before the start of his fifth season with the Steelers. Last year's runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, Watt and the Steelers are expected to come to terms on an extension shortly after Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. The deal will make Watt the NFL's highest-paid defender, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
NFLPosted by
PennLive.com

T.J. Watt still waiting on contract as Steelers await much-needed answers to lingering questions

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. What a way to enter the regular season. With a trip to Buffalo on the books for Sept. 12, the Steelers are still shuffling their supposedly rebuilt offensive line. Their veteran wide receiver is busy taking the precarious, ankle-breaking milk crate challenge, eliciting a cold rebuke from the head coach. The Steelers’ stellar defensive lineman, who spent the preseason mourning the tragic death of his brother, could be placed on injured reserve with a mysterious knee issue. The Steelers’ secondary still isn’t secure, and it looks like the heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger isn’t on this roster. Oh yeah, and the Steelers’ biggest star and sack-happy linebacker still hasn’t put pen to paper on his whopping contract extension. As a result, T.J. Watt hasn’t practiced with contact all preseason. Will Watt be ready to simply plug in and light it up in Buffalo? Who knows? Get your worry beads out, Steelers Nation. All the questions that we hoped would be answered by now are still plaguing your 2021 Steelers. By all accounts the team brass will make some additional roster moves in the coming days to at least address some of these concerns. But at this late date, it will be the rough and tumble of the regular season that shows us what we really have here in Pittsburgh. Namely, a Super Bowl contending team or one that will be picking high in the 2022 draft? Such are the polar possibilities for this hard-to-read Pittsburgh team. The football fates are that stark for these Steelers. The answers begin coming in on the evening of Sept. 12. Until then, we take deep dive into the murky well of uncertainties surrounding these 2021 Steelers in this get-ready-for-Gameday edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my Steelers’ column, which is posted first thing every Thursday morning on PennLive. As always, it will be packed with all the best memes bringing this story of rising Steel City anxiety to life.
NFLSteelers Depot

Kinkhabwala On Possible Watt Contract Extension: ‘Very, Very Close For Weeks Now’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are close to signing outside linebacker T.J. Watt to a long-term contract extension, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network on Thursday. “I’ve been told that they are very, very close for weeks now and there’s certainly a feeling that this is indeed going to get done,” Kinkhabwala said on the NFL Network. “The issue here is that T.J. Watt, as hard as he has worked, because let’s make no mistake about this. T.J. Watt has been at every single practice, he has done every single individual drill, he did at every walkthrough, in every meeting, he has not actually done any team drills. He has not done any live hitting.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Did T.J. Watt Hint Contract Extension with the Steelers?

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt may have just hinted that either he is close to signing his contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt shared an picture of himself signing autographs for Steeler fans pregame on his Instagram story Wednesday, which could be a subtle indication that he has put pen to paper with the team as well.
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: What's the holdup with T.J. Watt's contract?

We keep getting told that a contract extension is imminent. But the definition of “imminent” cites a time frame that is momentary, not several weeks. Are the Steelers flinching on giving Watt the guaranteed money he wants, reportedly in the neighborhood of $100 million?. If Watt becomes the highest-paid edge...
NFLESPN

NFL contract extension candidates, potential terms: Will Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and T.J. Watt get new deals soon -- and how big?

NFL teams will haggle, claim they are cash-strapped or swear they won't make another offer -- but, eventually, most of the game's star players get paid. That's what went down last week with the Seahawks' Jamal Adams, now the highest-paid safety by a sizable margin thanks to a four-year, $70 million offer. Or the week before, when Josh Allen was put on track to become second-richest quarterback in NFL history thanks to the Bills' $258 million extension over six years. Indianapolis' Darius Leonard and San Francisco's Fred Warner just reset the linebacker market by a few million per year on deals worth a combined $196 million. And linemen Jonathan Allen, Braden Smith and Taylor Moton recently put an extra $214 million on the board.
NFLNBC Sports

Is a T.J. Watt contract coming?

The Steelers have a few unofficial contract rules, over and above the rules set forth in the CBA. First, they don’t negotiate once the season starts. Second, they rarely renegotiate a deal with more than one year remaining on it (except for quarterbacks and for moving money around, like they did twice with Antonio Brown). Third, they don’t fully guarantee money beyond the first year of the contract.
NFLchatsports.com

There’s nothing wrong with making T.J. Watt the NFL’s highest paid defender

Reports are starting to trickle down the pipeline that the Steelers and T.J. Watt are reaching a conclusion on his drawn out contract negotiation. Media close to the situation are beginning to say the deal will be done some time after the Carolina Panthers Week 3 preseason game, and the deal will surpass Joey Bosa’s $27 million as the league’s highest paid defensive player. While many are excited that a Top 3 defensive player in the league is about to sign long term with the Steelers, others are questioning the supposed deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy