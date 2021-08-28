Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies fans gear up at FedExForum garage sale

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eb6HY_0bfxApkH00

Memphis Grizzlies geared up at a special garage sale Saturday at FedExForum.

The sale benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fans got the chance to grab Grizzlies memorabilia, signed basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, furniture, and more at the one-day sale.

"We want to support the work that St. Jude is doing. They are changing lives, savings lives as well, and we have been a big supporter of St. Jude over the years and we wanted to take this time an opportunity,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Vice-President of Community Engagement for the Grizzlies. “When we are able to do a garage sale, it all benefits St. Jude. So, anything we can do to help support the lifesaving work that they are doing we are happy to do so."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dp6zH_0bfxApkH00

Comments / 0

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedexforum#Community Engagement#Grizzlies Garage Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 trades that send Ben Simmons to the Memphis Grizzlies

In recent days, it’s become clear the Memphis Grizzlies have made Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks available in the trade market, according to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is that an impending divorce is coming between Ben Simmons and the...
NBAchatsports.com

“Grizzlies Garage Sale” benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced for this Saturday, August 28, from noon-4 p.m. at FedExForum

FedExForum, Memphis Grizzlies, I Have a Dream, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis. Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced its next “Grizzlies Garage Sale”, which will take place this Saturday, Aug., 28, from noon-4 p.m. inside the Grand Lobby at FedExForum. This one-day only sale features autographed Grizzlies memorabilia, basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, novelty items, furniture and more from seasons past available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the lifesaving work done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In accordance with the latest local health directive, all guests and staff at FedExForum must wear a proper face mask.
NBAchatsports.com

Rajon Rondo not expected to start 2021-22 season with Memphis Grizzlies

Rajon Rondo is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but he may not be for much longer. With the former Kentucky star on the downswing of his career at 35 years old and not in the team’s future plans, the expectation is that Memphis will either waive or trade him prior to the 2021-22 season.
NBAchatsports.com

What the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2021 NBA Draft means for a title run

Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports. There were a lot of questions for the Memphis Grizzlies going into the 2020-2021 season. Primarily, with Jaren Jackson Jr. out for an undisclosed amount of time, should the Grizzlies tank for a good draft pick?. The Grizzlies answered...
NBAWLBT

Memphis Grizzlies stop in Jackson, Pearl on 2021 caravan tour

HINDS, RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you love or consider yourself a part of Grizz Nation, you’re in for a treat in August. The Memphis Grizzlies will tour the Mid-South with their Regional Caravan Tour that tips off on Friday, Aug. 27, in Jackson. They’re hosting a free Grizzlies...
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: 7 former players who are NBA Champions

Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports. Former Memphis Grizzlies great Shane Battier recently made an appearance on the Just Grizzlies Podcast from Grind City Media’s Kelcey Wright Johnson. Battier is universally well-liked and consistently ranks near the top of everyone’s all-time favorite Grizzlies players. Listening to...
NBAchatsports.com

What to do about an overcrowded Memphis Grizzlies wing position

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MAY 26: Kyle Anderson #1 speaks with Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: The Eric Bledsoe trade is aging like fine wine

Eric Bledsoe, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports. When the Memphis Grizzlies traded Jonas Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, a future second-round pick, and a 2021 pick swap, many fans didn’t know what to make of the deal. It looked...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo Could Be Traded Or Bought Out By Memphis Grizzlies

Rajon Rondo is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies, as a result of the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for himself, Patrick Beverley, and Daniel Oturu. However, it looks as if it is possible that Rondo will not be on the Grizzlies at the start of the season.
NBAchatsports.com

3 potential trade partners for the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports. Right now, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in a unique spot. After a handful of trades to keep the offseason interesting, the Grizz now have 18 rostered players — three over the league’s maximum of 15. It’s unclear what Memphis...
NBAchatsports.com

Los Angeles Lakers: How the Lakers can pull off a Marc Gasol trade

Apr 2, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol (14) hihi fives teammates before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports. The biggest wave of free agency signings has already passed for the Los Angeles Lakers but...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Memphis Grizzlies could trade Kyle Anderson to these 3 teams

We’re about a month away from the start of training camp and the Memphis Grizzlies are still constructing the roster for the 2021-22 NBA season. As of the time that I’m writing this article, the team requires several transactions to trim the roster down to the league maximum of 15 players. The most optimal way to reduce the roster would be in the form of trades.
NBAchatsports.com

3 Memphis Grizzlies who could win league awards in 2021

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports. The Memphis Grizzlies have a roster full of “almosts.” When I say that, I mean that the team has a handful of players who could have earned recognition for their performance in the 2020-21 season but didn’t. Let me give you an example.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies Trade Rumors: These 3 teams could be after Dillon Brooks

A reporter at the Cleveland Plain Dealer turned heads recently when he revealed two high-profile Memphis Grizzlies players may not be as untouchable as many fans thought. “Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price,” sources told The Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor in a story published August 22, 2021.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 players that could be traded before 2021-22 season

The Memphis Grizzlies have certainly been busy this offseason by making a slew of interesting trades to reshape their roster. They kicked things off with a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that revolved around swapping their starting centers, shifting around Steven Adams and Jonas Valanciunas. The Grizzlies acquired Eric Bledsoe in that deal as well, but he was not around long as they sent him to the LA Clippers in a separate deal involving Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo.
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 ways Ziaire Williams can make the starting lineup

Ziaire Williams, Stanford Cardinal and Memphis Grizzlies (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) “We were after Ziaire,” Memphis Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman said at the introductory press conference welcoming Zaire Williams to Memphis. “Six-foot-nine wings are nearly impossible to come by with shot-making ability, athleticism, and intelligence,”...
NBAgrizzlybearblues.com

The Memphis Grizzlies Are Playing Salary Cap Chess (Part 2)

With rumors swirling about who the Grizzlies may or may not be shopping as the summer rolls on, it’s quite evident that Kleiman and company are positioning themselves for something down the road. In part 1, I explored the immediate impact the recent flurry of moves has financially, but now it is time to look at the potential angles for the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy