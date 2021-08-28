Memphis Grizzlies fans gear up at FedExForum garage sale

Memphis Grizzlies geared up at a special garage sale Saturday at FedExForum.

The sale benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fans got the chance to grab Grizzlies memorabilia, signed basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, furniture, and more at the one-day sale.

"We want to support the work that St. Jude is doing. They are changing lives, savings lives as well, and we have been a big supporter of St. Jude over the years and we wanted to take this time an opportunity,” said Abusheri Ohwofasa, Vice-President of Community Engagement for the Grizzlies. “When we are able to do a garage sale, it all benefits St. Jude. So, anything we can do to help support the lifesaving work that they are doing we are happy to do so."