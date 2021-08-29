Cancel
Severn, MD

Dominique Rashad Lewis Of Harrisburg, Pa., Charged In Stabbing Death Of Eddie Dawson Jr. Of Odenton

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — An Odenton man was stabbed to death early Saturday when he tried to confront his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Eddie Dawson Jr., 35, went to the home in the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way about 2:30 a.m., where he was fatally wounded during a dispute with Dominique Rashad Lewis, 26, if Harrisburg, Pa., police said. Dawson was found nearby, and members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department pronounced him dead.

Lewis has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4700.

