Whiskey Review: Walker’s Cay Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Anthrax has been celebrating 40 years as a band in 2021 with a livestream concert, their video series, tour dates, and commemorative merch. Now he band – Scott Ian, Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, Joey Belladonna and Jon Donias, announces they have teamed up with their frequent partner Hillrock Estate Distillery for the release of its 40th anniversary, high-end spirit, “Anthrax XL” (Roman numerals for 40), a smooth Solera-aged, single-barrel bourbon finished for 40 days in a 20-year old Oloroso Sherry cask, providing the spirits with balanced flavors and layers of complexity. Only one barrel of “Anthrax XL” has been produced, yielding 400 hand-numbered bottles at a cask strength of 115 proof. Each bottle features the band members’ signatures, and is encased in a black drawstring velvet gift bag emblazoned with the Anthrax XL logo, with a suggested retail price of $155. Additionally, 40 limited edition numbered bottles will be available. Priced at $350, each limited edition bottle is also housed in a black drawstring velvet gift bag, imprinted with the Anthrax XL logo, then packed in a customized box encased in a SilverFoil card stock wrap-around. Each limited edition item comes with a Golden Ticket, printed and debossed on gold foil-coated-card stock. The Golden Ticket awards the purchaser and a guest admission to an Anthrax headline concert in the purchaser’s area and includes a special in-person Meet & Greet with the band to take place during Anthrax’s 2022 U.S. tour. Watch Scott Ian and Frank Bello try the whiskey right now!
