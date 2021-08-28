How Me Being A Complete Moron Cost Me 28,000 Ultimate Rewards

Many websites, writers, bloggers will only show you their success stories. They want you to look at them as perfection, as an undoubted expert in the field. Well, that just isn’t honest. People make mistakes, even bloggers (especially bloggers?). And learning from mistakes are the best form of learning. I loved that my parents shared their financial mistakes with me which helped me on my path to financial independence from a young age. So here I am to show you my warts. To show you how me being lazy, unorganized and aloof cost me a nice chunk of Ultimate Rewards points. It was a simple mistake but it proved costly.