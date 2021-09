This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite brutally attacking Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros. Following The Young Bucks and Good Brothers' victory in an eight-man tag match, Omega came down to the ring and announced he had stolen the keys to the stadium's control room from Tony Khan and had Don Callis lower the Steel Cage suspended above the ring. This gave the heels the perfect chance to beat down their All Out opponents while preventing anyone from the locker room from interfering.