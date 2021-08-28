Wednesday: Netflix Reveals 10 Characters for Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spinoff

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNetflix announced that Tim Burton was creating a live-action Addams Family spinoff show for the subscription service back in February and now the cast has grown by 10. The spinoff, titled Wednesday, will be aptly centered on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. Luis Guzmán was cast as Gomez Addams earlier this month and Catherine Zeta-Jones was cast as Morticia Addams just a few days later, and now, 10 more characters have been added to the show.

