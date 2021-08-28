Wednesday: Netflix Reveals 10 Characters for Tim Burton’s Addams Family Spinoff

One fan-favorite Hugh Jackman movie is now on Netflix and fans are excited about it. Back in 2015, Chappie hit the scene and the film was very well received. (There are also some very funny memes that stemmed from Neil Blomkamp’s feature. Alongside Jackman were Yolanda Visser, Dev Patel, and Sigourney Weaver. Of course, you can’t forget about Sharlto Copley’s performance as the titular Chappie. It’s been an interesting time during the pandemic as multiple movies have seen a resurgence thanks to the growth of streaming. Chappie is no different in this regard, other weird gems were the subject of online watch parties. Such is the entertainment landscape in the year 2021. For tonight, you can check out Chappie on Netflix, or for free on PlutoTV.