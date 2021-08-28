Trading for Deshaun Watson now would be a great business decision.
Rumors are that Watson could be traded in the next few days and that teams are only wanting to give up conditional picks and that Houston may have to "TAKE WHAT THEY CAN GET." This is not a Carr vs Watson debate. In fact, having Carr makes us the perfect team to be able to manipulate this situation. At this point, Watson is not going to contribute to any team for at least 6 or 8 games. He also could potentially get a 12 month suspension. We are in a position where we could hand him a 12- 14 game suspension in hopes that the NFL would give him credit for "time served" which I believe they have done before.www.silverandblackpride.com
