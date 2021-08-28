Millennium boys win Northwest Invitational
Millennium Charter freshman Ruby Hoerter competes in the girls 5000-meter run at the Northwest Invitational. The Millennium Charter Academy high school boys cross country team won the Northwest Cross Country Invitational at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The event, held on August 26, featured runners from MCA as well as Granville Central, East Wilkes, Elkin, Starmount, Alleghany, South Stokes and North Stokes.www.mtairynews.com
