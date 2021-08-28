Millennium boys win Northwest Invitational

Boys Soccer traveled to Alma on Saturday for the Panther Soccer Invitational. The Raiders played three games throughout the evening and ended with a 1-1-1 record. Opening the day they faced Big Rapids and fell 0-7 in a tough match. The Raiders were able to bounce back in the second game overpowering Birch run with a 6-1 win. Goals were scored by Connor Rensberry, Diego Arjona (2), Drew Edick, Copper Hoskins and Eli Dakin. The boys continued their competitive play in the third game of the day against Gladwin. The Raiders were able to jump on the board in the first half on a penalty kick by Diego Arjona. Gladwin tied game and was able to score again to put the game at 1-2 late in the second half. The Raiders continued to pressure and get shots on goal and were able to tie the game with less than two minutes to play on a goal off a corner kick by Niles Kreiner. Boys soccer moves to 2-1-1 on the season and will face Lansing Eastern on Tuesday away.