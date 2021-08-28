Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Millennium boys win Northwest Invitational

By Cory Smith
Mount Airy News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennium Charter freshman Ruby Hoerter competes in the girls 5000-meter run at the Northwest Invitational. The Millennium Charter Academy high school boys cross country team won the Northwest Cross Country Invitational at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The event, held on August 26, featured runners from MCA as well as Granville Central, East Wilkes, Elkin, Starmount, Alleghany, South Stokes and North Stokes.

www.mtairynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium#Northwest Invitational#Mca Athletics#Lions#Ford Holmes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Green Hill, TNLebanon Democrat

Green Hill wins Wilson County Invitational

MT. JULIET — Green Hill swept the boys’ honors in the annual Wilson County Invitational Monday while Lebanon and host Wilson Central shared the girls’ top spot with the Lady Hawks at Pine Creek. Lebanon’s Daryl Mitchell and Wilson Central’s Haley Lannom tied for girls’ low medalist as each shot...
Owen County, INSpencer Evening World

Lady Patriots win Cardinal cross country invitational

The Owen Valley girls' and boys' cross country teams traveled to Bloomfield early Saturday morning to compete in the annual Cardinal Invitational. Despite the hot and muggy morning, the Lady Patriots brought home the team title, defeating Bloomfield, 20-35. "The girls did a great job today on a really tough...
Portland, MItheportlandbeacon.com

Portland Boys Soccer results from Panther Invitational

Boys Soccer traveled to Alma on Saturday for the Panther Soccer Invitational. The Raiders played three games throughout the evening and ended with a 1-1-1 record. Opening the day they faced Big Rapids and fell 0-7 in a tough match. The Raiders were able to bounce back in the second game overpowering Birch run with a 6-1 win. Goals were scored by Connor Rensberry, Diego Arjona (2), Drew Edick, Copper Hoskins and Eli Dakin. The boys continued their competitive play in the third game of the day against Gladwin. The Raiders were able to jump on the board in the first half on a penalty kick by Diego Arjona. Gladwin tied game and was able to score again to put the game at 1-2 late in the second half. The Raiders continued to pressure and get shots on goal and were able to tie the game with less than two minutes to play on a goal off a corner kick by Niles Kreiner. Boys soccer moves to 2-1-1 on the season and will face Lansing Eastern on Tuesday away.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Hounds drop heartbreaker to Wildcats

Greyhound junior James McCreary (12) breaks up a pass intended for a Keyon Rawley (13). North Surry quarterback Colten Allen (16) scrambles for a few extra yards. North Surry’s Ty Gwyn (50) drags down the West Stokes quarterback. Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News. North Surry’s Aaron Mauck (19)...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Eagles tie Elks in home opener

Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez (25) takes a free kick for the Golden Eagles. Golden Eagle sophomore Daniel Urquiza (17) advances play to midfield before being rushed by an Elkin player. Cory Smith | The News. Surry Central’s Tino Martinez makes a play up the right sideline. Cory Smith | The...
Sportswjle.com

Phillips wins Macon Bank and Trust Invitational

DCHS freshmen, Mylie Phillips showed no signs of intimidation at her first high school cross country meet Saturday at the Macon Bank and Trust Invitational. Phillips set the pace for the field of fifty eight runners and claimed the victory seventeen seconds ahead of the second place finisher in the three mile race with an impressive time of 21:53. Emily Young (26:17), Cadee Griffith (27:01), Madeline Martin (27:38), and Kaylee Mullican (29:04) also completed the three mile course.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Volleyball roundup: Denton, Guyer both win two, lose one at Northwest ISD Invitational

JUSTIN — Denton took two of its three matches at the Northwest ISD Invitational on Friday, with a pair of wins over El Paso Coronado (25-13, 23-25, 25-11) and Keller (25-22, 25-15) before falling to Hebron 25-22, 25-22. Abby Folsom had a solid day to open the tournament with 11 kills, 45 assists, 31 digs, two aces and a block. Lauren Perry had an equally impressive day with 21 kills, 26 digs, two blocks and two aces. Katie Thomas was second on the team for the day with 29 digs and added 10 kills and two aces. Tessa Gerwig had 21 kills and a team-high seven blocks.
Worland, WYmybighornbasin.com

Warriors Win WHS Invite At Green Hills

The Warrior Invitational at Green Hills Golf Course was won by the home team. The invite included Riverton, Thermopolis, Cody, Lovell, Lander, Powell and host team Worland,. The Lady Warriors finished third by 1 stroke to Lander. Lovell won the tournament with a score of 565, lead by the incredible scores from Erika Cook who shot a 74 on Thursday and a 75 on Friday.
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

Sauk Prairie volleyball wins season-opening invitational

After reaching the WIAA state tournament for the second time in program history last season, the Sauk Prairie prep volleyball team is carrying high expectations into 2021. The Eagles already have a trophy to their name, winning the Gold Bracket of the season-opening Janesville Invitational on Aug. 27-28. “All team...
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Punches Ticket to Invitational Championship Game

The Varsity Tigers came into the 2021 Lebanon Invitational eager to forge a new path moving forward this season and they did just that with a quality win against Benton Central. While it took the first half to get the gears running smoothly, the result was key in making it into the championship game.
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell High School boys golf finishes third at Pierre Invite

PIERRE — A strong start to the season for the Mitchell High School boys golf team continued Tuesday with a third place finish at the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course. Watertown was the team champion at 294, followed by Pierre Green with a 303. Mitchell shot 308 with their...
Cedar Hill, MOmymoinfo.com

Northwest boys’ soccer gearing up to take back titles

(Cedar Hill) Winning is becoming a habit for the Northwest Lions on the boys’ soccer pitch. After winning a district championship in 2019, Northwest made it back to the title game last season and only lost a double-overtime thriller to the eventual state-champion Jackson Indians. With double-digit wins every year...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Watertown Wins Pierre Invitational Boys Golf

PIERRE – Watertown captured the Pierre Invitational boys golf tournament Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course, shooting six-over-par 294. Pierre had two teams, with the Green team finishing second at 15-over 303 and the White team coming in eighth with 346. Winner was ninth with 351. Mobridge Pollock was 11th at...
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

Granite Bears stonewall Eagles in 62-0 win

Mount Airy’s Nic Isom (6) drags Surry Central quarterback Avery Wilmoth down for a safety as Granite Bear teammate Deric Dandy (32) comes in for the assist. Golden Eagle senior Avery Wilmoth (9) breaks free on a play action pass. Amy Cave | Special to the News. Karson Crouse (4)...
Fruita, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Fruita's Hayward wins Wildcat Invitational

Kade Hayward was apparently comfortable on his home course Monday, shooting a 2-over-par 75 to win the Wildcat Invitational at Adobe Creek. The Wildcat senior finished the front nine with a birdie and was 3 over making the turn. He parred the first five holes on the back nine before taking a bogey-5 on the 401-yard, par-4 15th hole. Hayward finished strong, with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17, then parred the finishing hole for a 35 on the back and his winning 75.
Monon, INfordcountyrecord.com

Bomber boys' CC wins North White invite title

MONON — The Rensselaer Central boys’ cross country team captured the team trophy at the annual North White Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 21. The Bombers scored 45 points to easily defeat runner-up Benton Central (84). West Central, North White and Kouts finished 3-5. Junior Tristen Wuethrich took the individual title...
Carmel, INPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Eagles sweep boys titles at Early Bird Invite

CARMEL - It was a hot, steamy day to get the full cross country season underway on Saturday morning. But that didn't seem to faze the Zionsville boys cross country team. The Eagles swept the boys titles at their Early Bird Invite at Northview Christian Church, getting their full season off to a strong start.
Sportsblackfordathletics.com

Girls 2nd, Boys 3rd at Hot Dog Invite

It was a very hot day for the Varsity Cross Country Bruins as they traveled to Frankfort on Thursday to compete in the Hot Dog Invitational. The Bruin Girls’ Team raced their way to second place having 5 runners receiving top 15 recognition. These were Chloe Wicker (sophomore) in 7th place with a time of 23:23.03, Allison Clamme (sophomore) in 12th place with a time of 26:02.22, Ammee Uggen (sophomore) in 13th place with a time of 26:02.68, 14th place was Ruby Slentz (senior) with a time of 26:14.80, and Una Bowman (junior) in 15th place with a time of 26:28.91. Senior, Samantha Williamson finished in 19th place overall with a time of 28:13.43 and Allison Jacobs (junior), rounding out the runners with a time of 29:08.85.
GolfKHQ Right Now

Gallatin Boys, West Girls win Billings Invite

The Billings Invite concluded at Lake Hills Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. The two teams who won in Great Falls a week ago, were strong once again in the second event of the season. Jordan Verge led the boys after round one at Yegen Golf Course. Today Verge would finish...

Comments / 0

Community Policy