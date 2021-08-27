Ana Rodríguez, Former Advisor To The Afghan Ministry Of Culture: "We Cannot Leave Behind The People We Have Formed"
Ana Rodríguez barely eyes these days. From her home, located in the city of Cambridge, where she works two days a week at the University, the Sevillian spends her nights awake answering calls and WhatsApp messages or collecting the names of Afghan colleagues with whom she once worked in Afghanistan. and that today they ask for help desperate to leave the country.wearebreakingnews.com
