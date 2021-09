An alleged neo-Nazi terror plotter has told a court he wanted to execute an Asian boy because he was angry over Christmas coronavirus restrictions.Matthew Cronjager, 18, is accused of preparing acts of terrorism and running a social media channel that encouraged attacks.He allegedly tried to pay someone to make a 3D gun and drew up plans for a weapons storage bunker to be used by the far-right group he was part of.The Old Bailey heard that Mr Cronjager also said he “wanted to execute” a school friend after being told he had slept with white girls.“I’ve found someone I want...