(Avoca) AHSTW played just five football games last season and had three cancelled. The Vikings are chomping at the bit to get things started this year. Coach GG Harris reports players and coaches are getting after it and there’s a good vibe to start the season. “The kids are working really, really hard. They are hungry. I think they have a lot to prove to themselves and a lot of the kids that are back this year didn’t play a lot of football last year. They are excited to play the game.”