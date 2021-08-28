Cancel
Mariner and Tendi go on a Mission in 'We Will Always Have Tom Paris'

By Jay Snook
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMariner and Tendi go on a Mission in ‘We Will Always Have Tom Paris’. Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Boimler wasn’t having a good time on the Titan. The missions were very intense and it seemed they were always in some kind of danger. Meanwhile Mariner, Tendi and Rutherford went on a simple mission with a new crew mate that took an awful turn fast. They found themselves in a dangerous situation and getting out of it wasn’t going to be easy. When a mission Boimler is on looks hopeless he decides to do something drastic. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Boimler is back on the Cerritos. Now Tendi and Mariner go on a mission together in ‘We Will Always Have Tom Paris’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

