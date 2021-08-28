Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham signs defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQQix_0bfx4UDp00
Villarreal's Gerard Moreno takes a shot at goal next to Chelsea's Kurt Zouma during the UEFA Super Cup soccer match between Chelsea and Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

LONDON (AP) — West Ham signed France center back Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Saturday in a deal worth around $35 million.

The 26-year-old Zouma won two Premier League titles and a Champions League title with Chelsea and brings the experience West Ham manager David Moyes was looking for to strengthen his defense.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast,” Zouma said. “I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.

“With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year — and I want to help the team do that.”

Moyes was keen to add to his squad with the added burden of being in the Europa League.

“He is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen,” Moyes said. “He was always our first choice and I am very happy that he is now our player.

“Kurt will join a squad full of players who are hungry and ambitious. He will provide competition to our squad. He is a strong, powerful player with great experience in the Premier League while he is also at a good age for a center back.”

West Ham has enjoyed a strong start to the season with two wins and a draw in the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Zouma
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Europa League#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea's £68m pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde held up after Kurt Zouma's move to West Ham stalls over £125,000-a-week wage demands despite clubs agreeing £26m fee

Chelsea's pursuit of Jules Kounde is being held up by the stalled sale of Kurt Zouma to West Ham, which has hit a stumbling block over the defender’s wage demands. A £26million fee had been agreed for Zouma but the France international wants £125,000 a week. Sevilla’s Kounde is rated...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham 'hope £26m deal for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma will be completed by the time the Hammers face Crystal Palace on Saturday' as David Moyes' side continue negotiations with defender over £125,000-a-week contract

West Ham are hoping to make a decisive breakthrough in their bid to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on Wednesday. The Hammers are in advanced talks over a £25million move for the central defender — who has also had interest from Tottenham this summer — and believe a deal is close.
SoccerYardbarker

Kurt Zouma takes medical ahead of €30m West Ham transfer

West Ham have agreed a €30m fee for Kurt Zouma and the defender is now taking a medical in Paris ahead of his move across London, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic. Overall it looks a good deal for all parties. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to be the biggest...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Does Kurt Zouma deserve to be West Ham’s richest player?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea & West Ham reach an agreement for Kurt Zouma, but the move is currently being held up by personal terms. One of the leaders in world sports, The Athletic, believes that West Ham United and their London rivals have agreed to move Kurt Zouma from a Blue to Claret and Blue. The now 26-year-old center-back has been on West Ham’s radar for quite some time, and it appears that they are ready to meet Chelsea’s selling price of £25.8 million (€30 million).
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Kurt Zouma joins West Ham on four-year deal

West Ham have completed the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. The France centre-half, 26, has agreed a four-year contract after joining for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £25million. “I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told West Ham TV. “My conversation with the manager went very fast....
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Kral has same hunger as Soucek, Coufal

West Ham boss David Moyes has explained bringing in Alex Kral. The midfielder was signed on deadline day from Spartak Moscow. Moyes told the club's website: “He will provide good competition in the centre of midfield," the manager confirmed. “He is another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

The ins and outs of West Ham’s summer transfer window

The door has been shut on the EPL’s summer transfer window, and West Ham United got busy. We take a look back at all of the movement that took place. At times, it felt as if West Ham weren’t doing anything this summer. However, on the contrary, they were quite busy. David Moyes has been slowly, quietly working on making West Ham everything he wants it to be, and it’s starting to show.
UEFATribal Football

​West Ham manager Moyes: Zouma was always our first choice

West Ham United boss David Moyes is delighted to secure Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. The Hammers spent the latter stages of the transfer window negotiating with the Blues for the centre-half, before sealing the deal before the deadline. The 26-year-old brings a winning mentality to West Ham, having won two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy