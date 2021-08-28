Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ui5Bn_0bfx41xF00
1 of 6

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Buffalo Bills to a 19-0 win over the Green Bay Packers in both teams’ preseason finales.

Allen capped Buffalo’s opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride — a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom — on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

The fourth-year starter showed off his familiar dual-threat ability by making his best throw three plays before Moss’ touchdown. Scrambling to his left, Allen threw a pass across his body to a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 21-yard gain.

Buffalo finished 3-0, extending its preseason winning streak to eight games, going back to a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2018. The Packers finished 0-3, closing a preseason in which a majority of their starters didn’t play. Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP, sat out the entire preseason and was one of 31 players the Packers rested against Buffalo.

Jordan Love, Rodgers’ heir apparent, played into the third quarter and finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. He was returning after missing last weekend with an injury to his throwing shoulder. A myriad of mistakes led to the Packers coming up empty, with their first three possessions stalling inside the Buffalo 21.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers#Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 waiver-wire adds Packers must immediately jump at

Which players should the Packers consider putting in a waiver claim for?. There’s a reason why it’s called an initial 53-man roster. As early as today, the Green Bay Packers could make changes. With cut-downs taking place across the league over the past few days, a number of talented players...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trolls haters with instagram story featuring Matt LaFleur

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted a photo on Instagram showing him hugging Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur: “They said we wouldn’t get along.”. Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to know his relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is A-okay. So he posted a photo to his Instagram story showing...
NFLCBS Sports

Three reasons Packers will win 2022 Super Bowl: Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur combo is too deadly

The Packers were the talk of the 2021 offseason thanks to their future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, long refusing to commit to his place in Green Bay. Now, the Rodgers drama is old news, with the signal-caller back in the saddle for at least one more year in green and yellow. In a way, all the focus on his situation seems to have diverted attention from the Packers as a whole. This is a team that's come within one win of reaching the Super Bowl in two straight seasons, and they're returning the QB-head coach pairing that led the NFL's highest-scoring offense in 2020, when said QB won league MVP.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers add long snapper to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added former Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel to their practice squad on Thursday, according to Packers.com. Wirtel joins former UCLA kicker JJ Molson as the only two special teamers on the practice squad. He will be able to serve as a backup to Hunter Bradley and is able to join the active roster if needed under the NFL’s loosened roster movement rules for 2021.
NFLyourcentralvalley.com

Josh Allen to start when Bills take on Packers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are gonna see Josh Allen on the field this Saturday at Highmark Stadium. During a Thursday morning conference, Head Coach Sean McDermott said the quarterback will start the game. It’s not clear how long McDermott plans to keep him in play, whether this means part of the game, or the whole thing.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen, starters to play against Green Bay Packers

Sean McDermott confirmed that starters, including Josh Allen, will play Saturday when the Buffalo Bills face the Green Bay Packers. There was some uncertainty of how the Buffalo Bills might approach the final preseason game. In the first two games of the preseason, the Bills have kept a majority of their starters out of the first two preseason games and it remained to be seen if they would play against the Packers or be kept out of the entire preseason.
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Identity Of Green Bay's WR Corps Lies On MVS' Shoulders

There are many traditions and reputations that have anchored Green Bay Packers football over the past century. From the elite defensive days of Ray Nitschke to the quarterback pipeline of Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and now Aaron Rodgers, the Pack have consistently had an identity thanks to several players who have cemented themselves in football history.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen looks sharp on opening drive vs. Packers

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads a group of teammates on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports. The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback looked sharp to start the...
NFLDerrick

Josh Allen makes short work of Packers in Bills' 19-0 win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen needed just three possessions to throw two touchdown passes in his preseason debut and show he and the Buffalo Bills high-powered offense are ready for the regular season. Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy