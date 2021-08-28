Cancel
Envoy leaves OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League roster after Cold War season

dexerto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpTic Chicago will officially be making a roster change this offseason as SMG star Envoy announced that he is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2022 CDL season. Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon is coming off one of his worst seasons since entering the pro-scene, even though he had magical moments. He was last in the team with a 1.02 K/D and had a lackluster performance at CDL Champs, dropping a 0.89 K/D.

