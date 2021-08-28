Envoy leaves OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League roster after Cold War season

Atlanta FaZe won the 2021 Call of Duty League Championship defeating Toronto Ultra in the grand final. The Call of Duty League season concluded on Aug. 22 with Atlanta cementing itself as the best team in the world capturing the league's biggest prize. This is the first world championship for the FaZe Clan organization after years of chasing a championship ring. This also marks the first COD Champs win for McArthur "Cellium" Jovel. This win marked the second ring for Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris. Chris "Simp" Lehr and Alec" Arcitys" Sanderson after they won the 2019 event in Black Ops 4 with eUnited.