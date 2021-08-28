Envoy leaves OpTic Chicago Call of Duty League roster after Cold War season
OpTic Chicago will officially be making a roster change this offseason as SMG star Envoy announced that he is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2022 CDL season. Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon is coming off one of his worst seasons since entering the pro-scene, even though he had magical moments. He was last in the team with a 1.02 K/D and had a lackluster performance at CDL Champs, dropping a 0.89 K/D.www.dexerto.com
Comments / 0