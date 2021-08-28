Cancel
Ohio State's Thayer Munford Reacts To Being Named Block “O” Jersey Recipient

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago

Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive tackle Thayer Munford was presented with the prestigious Block “O” jersey following practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Saturday morning. And though he won’t be able to wear the No. 0 due to NCAA rules, donning a patch on his uniform that symbolizes the honor will perhaps be the biggest accomplishment of his career.

“It’s a blessing to be out here,” Munford said after head coach Ryan Day presented him with the jersey. “I love this team and will do everything I can to uphold the tradition of what the Block ‘O’ means in our program.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yvr4_0bfx2Gtd00
Photo courtesy of @OhioStateFB on Twitter.

The Block “O” jersey is presented in honor of the late Bill Willis, who was an All-American and national champion during his career with the Buckeyes from 1942-44. He also has his No. 99 retired by the football program and it hangs from the facade on the north side of Ohio Stadium.

The values Willis displayed during his career – including accountability, character and toughness – are considered when the program selects the recipient. Nobody on the team better exemplifies those traits than Munford, a captain who has appeared in a team-high 45 games and earlier this month became the first person in his family to earn a college degree.

“The Block O is a badge of honor in our program,” Day said. “It represents everything that is important to us – fighting to be elite in all that we do. It’s also about accountability and a blue-collar personality. When I think of Thayer Munford, that’s what comes to mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QOywt_0bfx2Gtd00
Photo courtesy of @OhioStateFB on Twitter.

Munford becomes the second player to earn the Block “O” jersey, joining former defensive end Jonathon Cooper in 2020. The No. 0 was not a permissible number prior to that, but the NCAA changed the rule last year due to expanding roster sizes and the use of duplicate numbers.

Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Miyan Williams Races 71 Yards for First Career Ohio State Touchdown

Ohio State's 2020 starting tail back Master Teague has not yet seen the field, at least not through the Buckeyes first drive of the season. Redshirt freshman Miyan Williams earned the starting nod on Thursday at Minnesota. Williams appeared in four games as a freshman, but played sparingly because Teague and Trey Sermon led the rushing attack.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Outlasts Minnesota in Season-Opening Shootout

Ohio State caught fire in the second half to pull away and elude a pesky Minnesota team Thursday night in the opener for both teams. Trailing 14–10 at intermission, the Buckeyes exploded after the break en route to beating the Golden Gophers 45-31. It marks the 12th straight victory for Ohio State in the series.
Minnesota StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Game Observations: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota

Here is my immediate reaction to how the Ohio State defense fared against the Golden Gophers. Ohio State's defense had a tall order in the opener against a very good Minnesota rushing attack. They had a pretty difficult time bringing down Mohamed Ibrahim consistently. On top of that, seven Buckeyes made their first career start on defense.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

C.J. Stroud Has Golden Opportunity

The three “biggest brands” in college football right now are Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson. 2021 is a fairly unique year for these programs because they are so strong, and have every reason to think they’ll compete for a national championship, but each is breaking in a new quarterback. There...
Minnesota StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Minnesota Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim Suffers Apparently Leg Injury Against Ohio State

Minnesota fifth-year senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim was helped off the field late in the third quarter after suffering an apparent lower leg injury against Ohio State. Ibrahim carried the ball 29 times for 161 yard and two touchdowns, including a 56-yarder on 4th-and-1 to keep a scoring drive alive early in the game. However, he was injured on a tackle by Buckeyes sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman and needed help off the field after attempting to walk off under his own power.
College SportsPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Haskell Garrett Scores Second Career Defensive Touchdown

The Buckeyes needed a takeaway in the absolute worst way. Zach Harrison and Haskell Garrett answered the call. The Buckeyes had just taken the lead back 24-21 the possession prior on a beautiful 56-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Garrett Wilson, but the Silver Bullets have had a tough evening and needed something to spark the team.

