Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James Jams Out To Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem's "Family Ties"

hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James has always been a connoisseur of all things hip-hop and at times, he has described himself as a historian of the genre. Whenever a new album or a new song comes out, you can be sure that LeBron is going to post it on his Instagram story, and it's more than likely he will be nodding his head along to the track. I mean, how can you forget the now-infamous video of LeBron sipping on some wine all while zooming in on his face while Future's "I'm So Groovy" blasts in the background.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Ties#Kendrick Lamar Baby#Insano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Akademiks Falls Asleep While Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"

DJ Akademiks is one of the most passionate Drake fans in the entertainment industry, hyping him up and live-streaming his reaction every time The Boy drops a new single or an album. Last night, Drake delivered Certified Lover Boy -- albeit a couple of hours later than expected -- and as he usually does, Ak started his stream on Twitch, yelling and screaming about his excitement. That passion wore out though because, on two separate occasions during the stream, Ak appeared to fall asleep.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LeBron James, Kevin Durant react to pending drop of Drake’s new album

With Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, set to drop in the coming hours, NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant reacted on social media. Drake’s been low-key advertising the release of his new album via billboards in various cities which are home to features on the album. Other than that, he also has some free publicity from some of basketball’s greatest stars in LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
NFLABC30 Fresno

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album is out and athletes are here for it

At long last, Drake's new album, "Certified Lover Boy," has been released. With Drake's ever-shifting sports fandom and ubiquitous presence at sporting events, the sports world has been buzzing since the album finally dropped around 1 a.m. ET Friday. The album, originally expected to be released late last year, is...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jay-Z Breathe Fire Into "Love All" From "Certified Lover Boy"

For a minute there, fans were uncertain ifCertified Lover Boy would actually arrive. On the heels of Kanye West's "gotcha" Donda release dates, Hip Hop fans were frustrated when 12:00 a.m. turned the clock and CLB wasn't on streaming services. However, it was about 30 minutes prior that Drake revealed his tracklist on Instagram along with the news that the project was set for release later than fans believed.
NBAYardbarker

Nick Young Says The L.A. Lakers Will Win It All If Healthy

12-year NBA veteran Nick Young only donned the Purple and Gold for 4 years of his career, and it was a very hard time for the franchise. With Kobe Bryant past his prime, the team was a shell of itself, using their draft picks to develop and grow their young talent with little hope of contention.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James On How To Stop Steph Curry: "You Can’t"

No two players have been more synonymous with the NBA than Steph Curry and LeBron James. The two players have been the dominant forces in the league for a long time. Between 2012 and 2018, LeBron James and Steph Curry won 6 out of the 7 and the NBA championships. The two also faced off with each other in the NBA Finals for 4 consecutive years between 2015 and 2018.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kendrick Lamar's Next Album

Although his last Pulitzer Prize-winning album "DAMN." dates back to 2017, Kendrick Lamar has been keeping himself busy these past few years. Apart from producing the soundtrack to the "Black Panther" movie, the rapper launched a new company, pgLang, in March 2021. Founded alongside former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free, pgLang is a creative agency that incorporates music, film, and more.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Baby Keem Says It's "Album Time" & Teases "Melodic Blue"

Baby Keem says he's done dropping singles and going into album mode, following the release of his recent single with Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties." Keem teased his upcoming project, on Twitter, Friday. "About to arrange the melodic blue," Keem wrote. He followed up: "no more singles. album time." Keem's last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy