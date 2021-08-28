LeBron James Jams Out To Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem's "Family Ties"

LeBron James has always been a connoisseur of all things hip-hop and at times, he has described himself as a historian of the genre. Whenever a new album or a new song comes out, you can be sure that LeBron is going to post it on his Instagram story, and it's more than likely he will be nodding his head along to the track. I mean, how can you forget the now-infamous video of LeBron sipping on some wine all while zooming in on his face while Future's "I'm So Groovy" blasts in the background.