The NFL is a special fraternity of men. And when a member of the fraternity passes away, the entire brotherhood mourns. Just ask Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady took to social media on Friday afternoon to mourn the loss of a close friend and former teammate. That would be wide receiver David Patten, who passed away on Thursday. He was just 47 years old. Patten was killed in an accident in South Carolina after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, which then hit another car. At the time of this writing, the accident is still under investigation.