This is Rough Draft, in which our favorite writers get to the bottom of their own craft. From preferred writing drinks to whether or not you really need to carry a notebook, we find out all the ways they beat writer’s block and get it done. This week, we speak with Jo Hamya on the occasion of her debut novel Three Rooms—out today. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s famous adage, “A woman must have money and a room of one’s own,” the novel follows a young woman through a year spent drifting and couch surfing across the U.K., from a rented room at Oxford to a stranger’s sofa in London, before finally returning to her childhood home. Three Rooms sees Hamya pushing Woolf’s declaration a bit further, posing the question, “In today’s society, who can even afford a room of one’s own?” Below, discover all the elements that helped the author get it done.