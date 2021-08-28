Cancel
Bills shut out Packers 19-0 in Josh Allen's only preseason action

By Paul Ross
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen had not played in a preseason game this year before Saturday, but he picked up right where he left off, leading to a 19-0 Bills win over the Green Bay Packers. First Quarter: Bills 7-0 Packers. The Bills starting quarterback sure looked like...

