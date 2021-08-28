Looking ahead at the Palmdale to Burbank segment of the California High-speed Rail
In the fourth quarter 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) anticipates issuing the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement for the Palmdale to Burbank Project Section. The Palmdale to Burbank Project Section will connect the Antelope Valley to the San Fernando Valley, which will bring high-speed rail service to the urban Los Angeles area with a new modern rail line that dramatically reduces travel time between the Antelope Valley and the Los Angeles Basin.
