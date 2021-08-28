TPCG announces two floodgate closures ahead of Ida
For storm surge protection purposes, two floodgates were recently closed in Terrebonne Parish. These are the LA Hwy665 (Bayou Pointe aux Chenes) floodgate and the LA Hwy 56 (Bayou Little Caillou) floodgate. The Hwy 665 floodgate is located near the end of this roadway in the lower Pointe aux Chenes community, and the LA 56 floodgate is approximately one-mile south of the LA 56/LA 57 intersection in lower Chauvin, LA .www.houmatimes.com
