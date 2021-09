Jurassic World Evolution 2's release date has been confirmed as November 9th, with a new trailer showing off new dinosaurs, locations, and more. We've now got confirmation of the launch date for Jurassic World Evolution 2! Preorders are live now, for two editions of the game: Standard and Deluxe. The Deluxe edition includes five extra prehistoric animals — the Geosternbergia, Pachyrhinosaurus, Huayangosaurus, Megalosaurus, and the Attenborosaurus — and six "guest amenity signs," along with three more vehicle skins.