Quick take on prep football: Lincoln Golden Bears

Lincoln Head Coach Matt Zedaker. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 20, at Southside

Aug. 27, at Sylacauga

Sept. 3, vs. Leeds*

Sept. 10, at Center Point*

Sept. 17, at St. Clair County*

Sept. 24, vs. Munford

Sept. 30, vs. Corner*

Oct. 8, at Alexandria*

Oct. 15, vs. Hayden*

Oct. 22, vs. Moody*

*Class 5A, Region 6 game

2020 RESULTS

Aug. 21, Southside (H), L 40-27

Aug. 28, Sylacauga (H), L 41-25

Sept. 4, Leeds (A), L 21-14

Sept. 11, Center Point (H), L 44-24

Sept. 18, St. Clair County (H), W 48-28

Sept. 25, Munford (A), L 22-14 (OT)

Oct. 2, Corner (A), L 35-33

Oct. 8, Alexandria (H), L 42-17

Oct. 16, Hayden (A), L 35-20

Oct. 23, Moody (A), W 20-13

HEAD COACH

Matt Zedaker enters his fifth season as a head coach, all at Lincoln. He’s 19-24 overall with two playoff appearances. His 2019 team went 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs. That team also won a region title.

CLASS, REGION

Class 5A, Region 6

LAST YEAR

2-8 overall, 2-5 region. The Golden Bears finished sixth in region play.

HOW IT WENT IN 2020

Lincoln entered the season with 13 new starters then suffered a slew of injuries, especially at the running back position, that altered the Golden Bears’ offense. They lost three running backs early in the first two games. They also moved up from 4A ahead of last year. Still, several losses were close games. They had the last possession with a chance to win in five games.

KEY RETURNEES

QB Jack Poarch, RB Chorian Kelly, WR Korry Davis, OL Marcus Sago, DE Isaiah Ashley, LB Zach Wren, CB Cornelius Glass, S Carme Hampton, S Gavin Hobbs

OUR TAKE

Lincoln returns the running backs that got hurt last year plus several players who were pressed into early playing time. The Golden Bears must replace three starters on the line, but the ability to balance the offense around a promising quarterback in Poarch should mean significant improvement for a program that always has athletes.

WORD FROM COACH ZEDAKER

"We feel that we have a lot of talent coming back. We had a lot of players get a lot of playing time that would’ve been No. 2s. Our offensive line is probably our biggest question right now. If we get those five guys to jell, I feel like we have the weapons. We have a dynamic quarterback coming back who started all 10 games last year. He’s a very smart young man and very talented. He can really spin the ball and make every throw on the field. This year, we won’t have to rely on him winning every game because we have all of those running backs back. We feel like we’re very versatile this year.”