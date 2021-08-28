Quick take on prep football: Munford Lions

Munford Head Coach Michael Easley. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 20, at Talladega

Aug. 27, at Fultondale

Sept. 3, vs. Handley*

Sept. 10, at Cleburne County*

Sept. 17, vs. Jacksonville*

Sept. 24, at Lincoln

Oct. 1, at Cherokee County*

Oct. 8, vs. Anniston*

Oct. 15, at White Plains*

Oct. 29, vs. Ohatchee

*Class 4A, Region 4 game

2020 RESULTS

Aug. 21, Talladega (H), W 21-13

Aug. 28, Fultondale (H), W 44-27

Sept. 4, Handley (A), L 38-28

Sept. 11, Cleburne County (H), W 31-0

Sept. 18, Jacksonville (A), L 44-20

Sept. 25, Lincoln (H), W 22-14 (OT)

Oct. 1, Cherokee County (H), L 28-26

Oct. 9, Anniston (A), L 23-20 (OT)

Oct. 16, White Plains (H), W 52-30

Oct. 30, Ohatchee (A), L 40-18

HEAD COACH

Michael Easley enters his third season as the head coach at Munford. The Lions have gone 5-5 and missed the playoffs in both of Easley’s first two seasons. Before taking the job at Munford, Easley was an assistant at Saks for 14 seasons under both Clint Smith and Jonathan Miller.

CLASS, REGION

Class 4A, Region 4

LAST YEAR

5-5 overall, 2-4 region. The Lions finished fifth in Class 4A, Region 5 behind Handley, Jacksonville, Cherokee County and Anniston.

HOW IT WENT IN 2020

Munford came about as close as it could to making the playoffs a season ago. The Lions hung with eventual 4A state champion Handley in their region opener, losing by just 10. After suffering another region setback against Jacksonville, Munford’s playoff hopes came down to a two-week stretch in early October. The Lions lost to Cherokee County by two points on Oct. 1, before falling at Anniston in overtime on Oct. 9. Munford took care of business against its two other region opponents — Cleburne County and White Plains — but it wasn’t enough to earn a postseason berth.

KEY RETURNEES

RB/S Sylvester Smith, OT Kyler Gibson, CB/RB Jacoby Young, RB Corbin Smith, WR Jaquan Anderson, C Jayden Tucker, LB Caderio Holland

OUR TAKE

Munford returns five starters on offense and three on defense. The Lions have a deep stable of running backs with seniors Corbin Smith and Jacoby Young returning, along with junior Sylvester Smith. That depth will likely be important for a team turning the keys to the offense over to new starting quarterback Connor Morgan. Sylvester Smith, a four-star safety with a plethora of Power 5 offers, will lead the way for Munford on defense. While the Lions play in one of the toughest 4A regions in the state, they certainly proved they could hang in 2020. If Munford can finish games better in 2021, it should be squarely in the mix for a postseason berth in head coach Michael Easley’s third season.

WORD FROM COACH EASLEY

"Our expectation every year is to get in the playoffs. We feel like that should be the standard at Munford. That's definitely something that we want to accomplish this year.”