Rishi Sunak on collision course with NHS over extra funding to clear Covid backlog
Rishi Sunak is on a collision course with the NHS over the health service’s demands for billions of pounds in additional Covid-19 funding, The Telegraph can disclose. Trust chief executives claim that, without an urgent top-up from the Treasury, they will run out of money to tackle the coronavirus backlog without ditching or scaling back parts of the health service’s long-term plan to improve cancer treatment and mental health care.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0