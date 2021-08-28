Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rishi Sunak on collision course with NHS over extra funding to clear Covid backlog

By Edward Malnick,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRishi Sunak is on a collision course with the NHS over the health service’s demands for billions of pounds in additional Covid-19 funding, The Telegraph can disclose. Trust chief executives claim that, without an urgent top-up from the Treasury, they will run out of money to tackle the coronavirus backlog without ditching or scaling back parts of the health service’s long-term plan to improve cancer treatment and mental health care.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhs#Treasury#Nhs Providers#Cancer Research Uk#British#Universal Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Rush to clear NHS backlog could leave poorest behind, warns new analysis

A rush to cut NHS waiting lists for surgeries such as hip replacements could inadvertently worsen health inequalities with richer patients being treated sooner, according to a new analysis.The study by the Health Foundation think tank has identified a large gap between the most and least deprived parts of London, in terms of the number of admissions for hip surgery during 2020, as the NHS recovered from the first wave of Covid.While the most deprived parts of London saw a 30 per cent fall in admissions for hip replacements during 2020, the least deprived areas of the city saw only...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Cutting universal credit will crush Britain’s poorest – but at least Rishi Sunak got his new swimming pool

Rishi Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer and husband of one of Britain’s most obscenely wealthy women, has been granted planning permission for a gym, swimming pool and tennis court at his private, grade II listed home in North Yorkshire.Congratulations to Mr Sunak, I guess. I think I’d be less bitter about the planned improvements to Sunak’s manor house if he wasn’t busy planning to slash universal credit by £20 per week. The £20 uplift to universal credit has been a lifeline for some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in Britain during the pandemic. Sunak is going to take...
Income TaxTelegraph

The 'protected' allowance that blocks Rishi Sunak's pension tax grab

Write to Kate with your pension problem: pensionsdoctor@telegraph.co.uk. Columns are published twice a month on Tuesday mornings. After joining the Royal Navy straight from school in 1974 I went on to build a successful engineering business that subsequently conducted business in the UK and overseas from our south London base including in Costa Rica and Panama. In February 2018 I gained temporary Panamanian residency which was fully awarded in July 2018. Unfortunately, I suffered a stroke in Panama in March 2018 and returned to London for treatment. Once recovered I returned to Central America to mentor engineering undergraduates and since then, I’ve been unable to travel back to London due to the pandemic.
HealthBBC

Warning over cuts to NHS services without £10bn extra funding

Services may have to be cut unless NHS England receives an extra £10bn in funding next year, groups representing the health service have warned. The NHS Confederation and NHS Providers said the money was needed to cover pandemic-related costs and reduce the backlog in operations and treatments. They warned that...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Rishi Sunak gives very personal support to estate agency

Staff at James Winn Estate Agents say they were absolutely delighted to be visited by Rishi Sunak as they celebrated the opening of their new branch in Northallerton. Following a chance meeting with a James Winn employee, Sunak offered to visit the new branch and help with the official opening.
Healthgponline.com

GPs face patients' anger over cancelled tests as NHS awaits extra blood tubes

NHS England last week ordered GPs to stop all non-urgent blood tests until 17 September amid a global shortage of tubes, with NHS officials warning supplies would become ‘even more constrained before they improved’. In a statement on 31 August, supplier Becton Dickinson said it was importing millions of additional...
IndustryTelegraph

Sunak’s freeports risk delays over lack of clarity

The rollout of Rishi Sunak’s flagship freeports policy risks being delayed due to the Government’s failure to provide detail of how they will work in practice, experts have warned. In an unusually forthright intervention, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) warned ministers that they could not...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: NHS 'under severe pressure'

The health secretary has said the NHS in Scotland is facing a "perfect storm" of rising Covid cases, hospitalisations and pressure on A&E services. Humza Yousaf was speaking as case numbers reached a record daily high of 7,113. Mr Yousaf encouraged anyone who has already had a first dose of...
Public HealthBBC

As it happened: Patients at risk without extra funds - NHS chiefs

We're now closing our coronavirus live page, but will be back tomorrow. Thanks for joining us. Thursday's coronavirus live coverage was written by Joseph Lee, Hazel Shearing and George Bowden, and edited by Alex Therrien and Rob Corp. What happened today?. We'll soon be bringing our coronavirus live page to...
BusinessTelegraph

Surging inflation set to cost Sunak an extra £12bn

Surging inflation is set to cost Rishi Sunak an extra £12bn this year, potentially squeezing his ability to offer more giveaways in the Budget. About a quarter of the £2.2 trillion in national debt is tied to the retail price index (RPI), so the unexpected jump in inflation forces the Treasury to pay more to investors who own gilts.
WorldTelegraph

Cabinet backlash at plan to boost social care from National Insurance

Boris Johnson’s plan to raise National Insurance to pay for social care and NHS reform would drive down wages and raid £3.5 billion from businesses, economists have warned. A Cabinet backlash towards the plans is already emerging as prominent Tories claimed the Prime Minister’s modernising agenda risked turning the party into “Labour lookalikes”.
WorldShropshire Star

Begin Covid booster campaign now rather than wait for advice, Government urged

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is yet to provide a recommendation on giving people a third jab. The Government has been urged to “get on” with a coronavirus booster programme rather than waiting for advice from vaccine experts. Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to confirm that a rollout...
Grocery & SupermaketThe Independent

If in doubt, blame those on benefits – it’s the same old Tory tactics from Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak

Isn’t it obvious why we can’t find the 90,000 or so lorry drivers we need to avert the supply chain crisis that is leading to empty shelves in supermarkets and cutting the legs off the post-pandemic economic recovery? It’s clearly because all those people on universal credit are lazy bastards. That’s why Rishi Sunak is quite right to remove the £20 uplift he instituted at the start of the pandemic. That way they’ll be incentivised to get their indolent selves down to the local Jobcentre Plus and the problem will solve itself.
Income TaxPosted by
The Independent

Tax hike plan for social care reform to come ‘very soon’

A tax rise in national insurance could be used for a post-Covid boost for the NHS and to address long-term social care funding, according to reports.MPs are due to return to Westminster after their summer recess on Monday amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms.Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said the government would announce details of the social care plan “very soon” – but insisted no decision had yet been made on particular tax rises.“We will work as quickly as possible to get that certainty that people have been looking at for so...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Shaken to the core, can the NHS cope this winter?

With autumn arriving, the NHS is bracing itself for a tough few months. Covid, plus the return of normal winter illnesses and a growing backlog, could stretch the NHS to its limit. How well equipped is the NHS for what is coming?. How busy are hospitals?. Hospitals have had to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy