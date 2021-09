Let me start by saying this – I’m a big fan of Pokémon. I grew up with the series, and watched it evolve from a small curiosity to a gargantuan empire. It’s especially been wonderful watching various communities develop around the series, both casual and competitive. And it takes a lot to stick with a series for 20 something years. But even though I’m a fan, I sometimes get frustrated with Pokémon. Mostly due to how slow they are to implement necessary changes. Game Freak is very deliberate and waiting on them can be as frustrating as watching paint dry. Which brings us to TRAGsoft’s Coromon. I had the privilege of demoing it once before at E3, and found it utterly delightful. Now I was able to play a much more substantive slice of the game. I honestly think Coromon has the potential to outdo Pokémon at its own game. Here’s my thoughts after spending nearly 8 hours with the latest demo.