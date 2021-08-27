Superheavy landing mechanism

Transport measurements through a single molecule unveil the mechanism of the catalytic Suzuki–Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. Insights into the mechanisms of chemical reactions, the sequence of steps by which an overall chemical change occurs, are vital for better control of the reactions — but can we prove chemical mechanisms? Most chemistry textbooks argue that this is impossible. Yet experiments can determine the likelihood of certain mechanisms over others. Key measurements in this direction include the study of temperature dependence, the determination of the stereochemistry of products, isotope labelling of reactants and the direct observation of reaction intermediates (species that are produced in one step but consumed in the subsequent steps of the same reaction). The latter is perhaps the most effective for unravelling reaction mechanisms, but capturing the intermediates of reactions is often challenging. Some reaction intermediates are short-lived and therefore can only be probed by fast spectroscopic methods. Hence, developing practical yet sensitive methods that can decipher chemical mechanisms remains of utmost importance.