Superheavy landing mechanism

NASASpaceFlight.com
 9 days ago

3 inches is not thick enough for a cable to catch Starship. Not anywhere close. For steel cables, safe load is about 8 tons for a 1 inch cable. Now, these cables will be at an angle of maybe 15-30 degrees, so tension is a good deal higher than the mass of Superheavy, somewhere roughly around 400 tons.

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy Engineering General Thread 4

I thought the whole problem with hoverslam was that although you can go back up some, you can't get back down again* as even at the lowest throttle setting the acceleration is >9.8 m/s/s. * obviously you will come back down again when the propellant runs out, but that's not...
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship HLS Depot Variant

What if a kickstage was created to go in between Starship/Superheavy to save fuel on the tankers and allow more fuel to be delivered to the depot? The kick stage should have enough Delta V to push Starship to the Depot. It doesn’t make much sense to add a non...
Popular Science

The best mechanical pencils for drafting or drawing

If you’re an artist, an architect, or a person who prefers much more analog ways of note-taking, chances are you have at least one mechanical pencil in your arsenal. These tools are versatile little pieces of engineering that come in a wide range—from the most basic, plastic designs, to more sophisticated, metallic models.
IndustryNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Raptor engine - General Thread 4

1 kg of methane has a lower heating value of ~50.3 MJ. One watt is one Joule per second. Therefore, burning 134 kg/s results in 6740 MJ per second or 6.74 GW of energy output! For one engine. So this times 33 (the currently planned final engine count for Booster) results in 222.4 GW of energy output! That's quite a bit.
CarsNASASpaceFlight.com

Artemis Program Crewed Rover Discussion

Not sure if this the right topic to post this question, but will Caterpillar tracks work on the moon? Can something like an electric Arctic truck could be a good option. Tracked vehicles can absolutely work on the Moon. But that doesn't automatically mean it will be a good option.
Musicmoderndrummer.com

Dynamics Mechanics

Excerpted from Rhythm & Chops Builders I believe that a drummer should be able to pick up sticks and make music on any sound source. The two biggest keys to doing this are having extensive rhythmic and rudimental vocabulary and employing excellent dynamic control. The more expressively you can play on one drum or cymbal, […]
ChemistryNature.com

Chemical mechanisms, one molecule at a time

Transport measurements through a single molecule unveil the mechanism of the catalytic Suzuki–Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. Insights into the mechanisms of chemical reactions, the sequence of steps by which an overall chemical change occurs, are vital for better control of the reactions — but can we prove chemical mechanisms? Most chemistry textbooks argue that this is impossible. Yet experiments can determine the likelihood of certain mechanisms over others. Key measurements in this direction include the study of temperature dependence, the determination of the stereochemistry of products, isotope labelling of reactants and the direct observation of reaction intermediates (species that are produced in one step but consumed in the subsequent steps of the same reaction). The latter is perhaps the most effective for unravelling reaction mechanisms, but capturing the intermediates of reactions is often challenging. Some reaction intermediates are short-lived and therefore can only be probed by fast spectroscopic methods. Hence, developing practical yet sensitive methods that can decipher chemical mechanisms remains of utmost importance.
EnvironmentIFLScience

A "Solar Tsunami" Could Entirely Wipe Out The Internet Within A Decade, Suggests Study

A new study has concluded that if a particularly large solar storm were to happen, it could mean the worst thing imaginable – the global internet could go down. In a paper published to SIGCOMM 21, researchers from the University of California detail the devastating effects a geomagnetic storm could have on the world’s underwater cables, blocking the flow of information and darkening a world that relies so desperately on the internet. They believe their new research should highlight the need for strong mitigation technologies to prevent this from happening.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Mars Is Safe for Humans, But Only for Four-Year Missions

A new paper written by an international group of space scientists details the threat of particle radiation on future human colonists of Mars. The findings, which serve as a guide for future missions, show that more than four years on the Red Planet would exceed safe exposure to radiation for humans, a press release from UCLA explains.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Japanese Space Avatar Tech Will Allow Remote Space Tours

Space tourism is taking off, though its most popular form might evolve and take shape on our screens rather than through fleets of spaceplanes and rockets. That's why private firm avatarin Inc. and Japanese space agency JAXA are collaborating on the "Space Avatar Project," which will further develop an avatar technology demonstrated aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2020, a JAXA press release explains.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Origin of Water’s Strange Properties: Scientists Capture a “Quantum Tug” Between Neighboring Water Molecules

The work sheds light on the web of hydrogen bonds that gives water its strange properties, which play a vital role in many chemical and biological processes. Water is the most abundant yet least understood liquid in nature. It exhibits many strange behaviors that scientists still struggle to explain. While most liquids get denser as they get colder, water is most dense at 39 degrees Fahrenheit, just above its freezing point. This is why ice floats to the top of a drinking glass and lakes freeze from the surface down, allowing marine life to survive cold winters. Water also has an unusually high surface tension, allowing insects to walk on its surface, and a large capacity to store heat, keeping ocean temperatures stable.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Firefly Aerospace ready for maiden flight of Alpha launch vehicle

Firefly Aerospace is set to perform the first orbital flight of their small satellite launch vehicle, Alpha. The launch, designated as FLTA001, is currently targeted for no earlier than 6:00 PM PDT on September 2 (01:00 UTC on September 3) from Space Launch Complex 2 West at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch window extends until 10:00 PM PDT (05:00 UTC).
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover the fastest orbiting asteroid in the Solar System

The fastest-orbiting asteroid in the Solar System, which travels around the Sun in 113 Earth days, has been discovered by scientists.The tiny space rock – dubbed 2021 PH27 – is about one kilometre in diameter and has an elliptical orbit that is the smallest mean distance from the Sun of any known object in the Solar System, found researchers led by Scott Sheppard from the Carnegie Institution of Science in the US.“Understanding the population of asteroids interior to Earth’s orbit is important to complete the census of asteroids near Earth,” Dr Sheppard said in a statement.This includes asteroids most likely...
Massachusetts StateRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Massachusetts startup crowdfunding short-term energy storage technology

Helix Power Corporation is seeking seed capital from investors to advance its patented flywheel short-term energy storage technology. The Massachusetts-based start-up is aiming for a minimum of $500,000 and up to $1.07 million to build out and commercialize its technology. The minimum investment requirement is $1,000 and key terms are...
PhysicsPhys.org

Studying the mechanism of metal extraction with ionic liquids

The heaviest known elements are the so-called "superheavy" elements, those with atomic numbers greater than 103. These elements are found only in laboratories, where they are made by fusing together two lighter elements. This process is unlikely to occur, so scientists have only tiny amounts (a few atoms) for experiments, and chemists are interested in the chemical properties of these elements. However, the small amounts of material available means chemists must use special techniques to study them. New research has developed a way to study the chemistry of metallic elements with extremely low concentrations of material. These techniques use ionic liquids—salts in liquid states.

