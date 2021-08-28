Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

IRON MAIDEN's NICKO MCBRAIN Shares His Thoughts On Passing Of CHARLIE WATTS And JOEY JORDISON

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, IRON MAIDEN's Nicko McBrain shared his thoughts on the recent death of Charlie Watts, drummer and core member of THE ROLLING STONES for the past six decades, as well as the tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. Asked if Watts was an early influence on his playing, McBrain said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, absolutely. Charlie was such a phenomenal timekeeper — a great player. There's a saying — I've said it a couple of times before — it's not about the notes; it's about the space in between, in taking the music generality of it. And that's what Charlie did — he had this incredible feel on the backside of the groove.

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Shirley
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
John Bonham
Person
Joey Jordison
Person
Ringo
Person
Frédéric Leclercq
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Nicko Mcbrain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Maiden#Music Group#Wrif#Maiden#Slipknot#Blabbermouth Net#Vimic#Kreator#Sinsaenum#Bmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Charlie Watts poses with his wife of 57 years in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
ReligionForward

The secret Jewish history of Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, a founder of the Rolling Stones, and the British rock band’s only drummer, has died at age 80. Earlier this month, the Rolling Stones announced that Watts would not appear with the band on its upcoming tour due to unspecified medical reasons. As a member of the Stones, he is regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time, helping to create and refine that band’s classic-rock sound, which is virtually synonymous with the genre itself.
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Says SLIPKNOT's JOEY JORDISON Was 'A Phenomenal, Crazy Drummer'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, JUDAS PRIEST's Scott Travis spoke about the recent passing of SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. Asked if he ever had a chance to meet Joey and what he thought of Jordison's drumming, Travis said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, he was a phenomenal, crazy drummer. I never met him. We toured together on the Ozzfest tour in 2004. It was right when Rob [Halford] rejoined [PRIEST]. And I think it was the same tour that the original BLACK SABBATH, I believe, was on it, with PRIEST and BLACK LABEL [SOCIETY]. And then, apparently, on the other stage would have been — what they called the smaller stage — was a band called SLIPKNOT. I used to hear them play, but I regret now not going over and actually paying more attention to 'em, 'cause, obviously, that's when Joey was still in the band. But since that, which was 2004, I became a big fan of his and, obviously, listened to a lot of his stuff."
Musicloudersound.com

Jerry Cantrell recalls Eddie Van Halen’s “rocking” jam sessions with Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has spoken of his friendship with Eddie Van Halen, saluting the late guitar god’s generosity and spirit. Alice in Chains supported Van Halen on tour in the US in 1991/1992, when the California hard rock legends were promoting their For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge album. Famously, after expressing an interest in purchasing one of EVH’s signature Ernie Ball model guitars, Cantrell returned to Seattle post-tour to discover that Van Halen had gifted him enough guitars and amps to fill his manager’s garage.
CelebritiesPunknews.org

Charlie Watts has passed away

Sadly, Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones has passed away. He was 80 and passed away peacefully in a London hospital, surrounded by family. Watts was a founding member of the Rolling Stones and has drummed for the band since formation. His publicist stated: "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation." We send our condolences to Watts' family and friends.
Amsterdam, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

When Charlie Watts Dressed Up to Punch Mick Jagger in the Face

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts wasn't typically known for his ego. But on one occasion, the typically introverted drummer let it clearly be known how he felt. In 1984, singer Mick Jagger, returning from a night out in Amsterdam with guitarist Keith Richards, decided to phone Watts around five in the morning. "I said, Don't call him, not at this hour," Richards remembered in his 2010 memoir, Life. "But he did and said, 'Where's my drummer?'"
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Pays Tribute To CHARLIE WATTS: 'He Was Such A Significant Part Of THE ROLLING STONES' Sound'

METALLICA's Lars Ulrich has paid tribute to THE ROLLING STONES drummer Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday (August 24) at the age of 80. Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Ulrich said: "It hits hard on many levels. Obviously, as a STONES fan, it's sort of the end of at least an era within that band, because he was the only drummer that ever recorded with them. He was such a significant part of their sound, and an underrated part of their sound. In a band where the spotlight would go to especially Mick [Jagger] and Keith [Richards], a lot of people truly didn't understand how valuable he was. And from that side, as a STONES fan, it's a great loss."
EntertainmentBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED: Why I Always Wore METALLICA T-Shirts Onstage During My Time With The Band

In a brand new interview with Knotfest.com's "Talk Toomey" podcast, former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted was asked why he always wore the band's t-shirts while performing live. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I believed in myself and I believed in my band… I would do whatever I could, what was within my power, to promote and forward our success. I would sacrifice myself in any manner asked; there were no limits. I would do whatever it took, what I could possibly do, in my limited knowledge and experience, to play my role to the best of my ability to make us successful. Flying the colors made me — as [American singer-songwriter] Jason Isbell says — 'black metal t-shirt my shield.' It was. And it always was. And it was the name of my fucking band across the front. And guess what? There is no bigger one. So I pridefully wear this — I fly my colors more pridefully than any Hell's Angel or whatever through all of time."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original WHITESNAKE Bassist NEIL MURRAY Isn't On 'The Same Wavelength' As 'Multi-Millionaire' DAVID COVERDALE

Neil Murray, a founding member of WHITESNAKE who played bass on one of the best-selling hard rock albums of all time, the band's self-titled 1987 effort, was asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone when the last time was that he spoke to WHITESNAKE leader David Coverdale. He responded: "Probably a few months ago. I didn't speak to him for many, many years. I went to see WHITESNAKE a few times when I wasn't in the band. and he'd even say onstage, 'Oh, I hear Neil Murray is in the audience. I hope he's going to come backstage afterwards.' And I wouldn't do that simply because there would be such a difference between their level of success and what I was doing at the time, which would be virtually nothing or something very obscure. I'd just be very uncomfortable.
Musicloudersound.com

Axl Rose's chaotic time-keeping produced great rock'n'roll, says Matt Sorum

Guns N' Roses were famously, frustratingly and frequently late onstage during the Use Your Illusion tour, but then-drummer Matt Sorum thinks there was an upside the Axl Rose's tardy behaviour. Interviewed by Billboard to mark the upcoming publication of his memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories From...
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

32 Years Ago: Motley Crue Release ‘Dr. Feelgood’

Five albums into their career, Mötley Crüe were unapologetically obsessed with crafting the kind of sticky, sleazy hard rock that defined MTV hair metal and hooked the masses like steaming bowls of salty buttered popcorn. Dr. Feelgood, which came out Sept. 1, 1989, was basically the Crüe’s take on Aerosmith-style stadium rock. The album, which was performed with inexhaustible energy and brimmed over with giant-sized hooks, even featured Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler in “Sticky Sweet” and the intro to “Slice of Your Pie.”
Public HealthNME

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson tells fans to “get vaccinated”

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has told fans to “get vaccinated” after coming down with COVID-19 recently. Last month, Dickinson revealed that despite being double vaccinated, he’d tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel the final dates of his spoken word tour in the UK. He described feeling “a bit...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock tells the story of the band with input from Black Sabbath, Pantera and Alice in Chains

Backbeat Books has announced it will publish Van Halen: The Eruption And The Aftershock this October. The new 264-page biography from music journalist and author Michael Christopher features exclusive interviews with members of Pantera, Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains, Velvet Revolver and Ratt. There are also previously unpublished interviews with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy