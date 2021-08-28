Cancel
The Way to Rainy Mountain

 6 days ago

First published in paperback by UNM Press in 1976, The Way to Rainy Mountain has sold over 200,000 copies. The paperback edition of The Way to Rainy Mountain was first published twenty-five years ago. One should not be surprised, I suppose, that it has remained vital, and immediate, for that is the nature of story. And this is particularly true of the oral tradition, which exists in a dimension of timelessness. I was first told these stories by my father when I was a child. I do not know how long they had existed before I heard them. They seem to proceed from a place of origin as old as the earth.

