Sky Watch: Summer wanes, ushers Northern Hemisphere into cooler fall

By Blaine P. Friedlander Jr.
Washington Post
 6 days ago

The hot summer wanes in the next few weeks, officially ushering the Northern Hemisphere into the cooler fall. For September, Venus and the fleet Mercury hang out low in the western heavens, while two gas giants — Jupiter and Saturn — climb the eastern night sky. Hovering just above the...

AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
AstronomyPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Meteor Shower With 60 To 100 Meteors Per Hour Happening Next Week

Look up in the night sky next week on August 11, 12, and 13 for a celestial light show that you don't want to miss. The Perseids meteor shower is currently underway, however the peak days to view them will be early next week. For those who don't know, The Perseids are are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle. Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, thus giving us a great view of the heavens. Many refer to these meteors as "shooting stars" which isn't entirely accurate since they aren't stars at all, but I get why they are known as such. In any event, you might want to start thinking of a lot of wishes because there's a good chance that you could see quite a few of these "shooting stars" next week.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Taurid meteor shower: Winter fireballs

The Taurid meteor shower is an annual meteor shower that occurs every November in the Northern Hemisphere. The Taurids put on a rather modest show, especially when compared with August's Perseid meteor shower or December's Geminid meteors. At peak viewing times during the Taurid meteor shower you may be able to see about a half-dozen shooting stars per hour, at best. Otherwise, you may not even notice the quiet star show above your head.
AstronomyNautilus

My Personal Quest to Study Supernovae on Mars

I walked out of the airlock onto the blood-red Martian surface. My mind was crystal clear and laser focused. There was no room for panic or anxiety as I surveyed the landscape and remembered the job ahead. I had conditioned my body to instinctively complete the tasks at hand. 1....
Astronomybigcountryhomepage.com

First Day of Meteorological Fall

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —Today marks the start of meteorological fall – but I wouldn’t break out the cable knit sweaters and hot pumpkin spiced lattes yet. Now I know what you’re thinking, isn’t the first day of fall September 22nd? You would be correct, as September 22nd marks the beginning of astronomical fall. But why are there two different start dates for the same season?
Astronomynatureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
AstronomyWOOD

Watching the Skies: Visibility of the Winter Circle returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s hard to comprehend given the heat and humidity in the forecast this week, but a sure sign of the impending winter has returned to our early morning skies. The Winter Circle, also known as the Winter Hexagon, is once again visible before dawn. During...
AstronomyAtlantic City Press

Enjoy Jupiter, Saturn at summer's end: Fred Schaaf's Sky Watch

These next two weeks bring us to the cultural end of summer, the Labor Day weekend. The season has suffered a lot of clouds, haze and even smoke from the terrible forest fires in the western U.S. Let’s hope that we now get some spells of clear nights to enjoy the two biggest planets.
AstronomyAustin Daily Herald

Star Watch: Arcturus rises in the September night skies

With daylight slipping away, September’s skies make an excellent background for watching stars and planets. Venus shines briefly above the western horizon after sunset. On the 9th, a young crescent moon joins the planet. As both sink, the brilliant star Arcturus, in Bootes, the herdsman, comes out above them. At...
AstronomyWTIP

Northern Sky Aug 28 - Sep 10

With daylight slipping away, September’s skies make an excellent background for watching stars and planets. Venus shines briefly above the western horizon after sunset. On the 9th, a young crescent moon joins the planet. As both sink, the brilliant star Arcturus, in Bootes, the herdsman, comes out above them. At...
Astronomynowhabersham.com

Watch the Skies: Deneb and the Double Cluster

We’ve got another exciting week of sky watching ahead. The moon will start this week full on Sunday then gradually rise later and later each night, allowing for plenty of dark skies during the evening hours. A very few stray Perseid meteors may still be seen but Earth has pretty much fully exited the dust stream.
AstronomyIndependent

Sky Shorts: Touring the late summer Milky Way

With pleasant temperatures, earlier sunsets and generally clear nights, stargazing conditions are great at this time of year. One of the phenomenal sights to see is the hazy band of light formed from thousands upon thousands of stars that cannot be individually seen by the human eye, our Milky Way Galaxy.
Pawhuska, OKTulsa World

Watch Now - Summer on the prairie: 'When the tall grasses start reaching for the sky'

PAWHUSKA — All states have something unique to them. Oklahoma is no different. We have one of the only truly functioning tallgrass prairies in the world. Located in Osage County north of Pawhuska, the Nature Conservancy’s Joseph H. Williams Tallgrass Prairie Preserve maintains about 40,000 acres with 2,250 bison and over 750 plant species. It is true beauty in all seasons. This summer has been especially good for the growth of the prairie, supporting the bison.
Astronomytalbotspy.org

September 2021 Sky-Watch

The early evening of September 9th, looking west 30 minutes after sunset, will reveal the thin crescent Moon just above the brilliant planet Venus. Sky-watchers will need an unobstructed view to the west, and may need binoculars to see this dazzling pair in evening twilight. Mercury just beneath Venus and...
Astronomynonpareilonline.com

Stargazing: Celestial swan soaring down Milky Way

High overhead at 10 p.m. on these warm summer nights, stargazers can look for the premiere constellation of Cygnus, the Swan, as it continues its summertime flight down the middle of the Milky Way. Although it is supposed to represent one of several mythological individuals, Cygnus is bet recognized as...
Astronomyvineyardgazette.com

Venus and Spica

The brightest planet in the western sky, Venus has a companion this weekend. Venus is near the star Spica, one of the brightest stars in the night sky. Spica is the principal star in the zodiacal constellation Virgo. The two are fairly low in the southwestern sky after sunset. On...

