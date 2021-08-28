In the Bear’s House

The labels on House Bear Brewing meads from Newburyport have whimsical drawings with witty names — riffs on comics, cartoons, and movie posters, says Beth Borges, co-founder with business partner Carl Hirschfeld. Even the company name was conjured up from an inside joke between the pair. Their meads, honey wines that harken back to medieval times but have made a comeback, offer the mouthfeel of an English cider with varying levels of dry to fruity with apple, citrus, herbal, and floral flavors. The honey is sourced from local apiaries; some of the meads have won awards. One selection, Paradise Unpaved, its mild sweetness offset by tart, is produced from passion fruit and prickly pear. Another, World War Bee, crafted with leaves from lemon verbena plants, is reminiscent of lemonade. Nursery Crimes is light and refreshing from basil; the traditional Show Bear, sweet with earthy hints, is created with blueberry honey. Borges once worked as a graphic designer and ran a poetry magazine, and is the artist who draws the labels. She started making mead when she was a student at Babson College. When she switched her career path, Borges persuaded her good friend Carl to open the meadery with her. Still a small operation, the pair produces 20 to 30 cases a week ($12 to $14 for a 16.9-ounce bottle). “Although interest is growing among craft brew enthusiasts, it still requires so much education to build a following,” Borges says. Besides sipping a cold glass (some prefer room temperature), you can use it as a versatile mixer with a light or dark spirit. The meads have 12 percent alcohol — unless you’re careful, you’ll clearly create a stiff libation. Available at selected Craft Beer Cellar stores; Wegmans, selected locations; Concord Cheese Shop, 29 Walnut St., Concord, 978-369-5778; Pemberton Farms Marketplace, 2225 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617- 491-2244, and others, and various farmers markets. housebearbrewing.com.