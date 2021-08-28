What's the On-Call Experience Like in 2021?

The assertion that being on-call is working has sparked a lively reddit discussion. "If your employee work 45 hours a week," explains smacdonma, "but you also ask them to cover 10 hours of on-call time per week, then your employee works 55 hours a week. And you should assess their contribution / value accordingly." One's on-call experience for systems with 24/7 processing can run the gamut of being relatively care-free — if your employer pays for around-the-clock staffing that can fix problems — to expectations that you won't go anywhere or do anything while on-call because you're required to be responsive within 15 minutes, often without any compensation for making yourself available or even for resolving problems that pop up.