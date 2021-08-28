Cancel
Child tax credit linked to cutting food insufficiency

By Tanner Bickford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe child tax credit that you may have received this year is starting to show early results. Last week the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey showed a drop in the number of households with children that reported insufficient food or trouble paying bills. The census surveyed families before and after the first payments arrived, and found a three percent decline in food insufficiency and a 2.5 percent decline in difficulty paying bills.

