The Panthers have released David Moore, per a club announcement. The move doesn’t come as a total shock since the Panthers still have five wide receivers on the roster. Moore made the initial 53-man cut, but didn’t keep his spot for long. Second-round pick Terrace Marshall Jr. turned in a strong camp, pushing Moore down the depth chart and, ultimately, off the team. The Panthers will give the youngin’ room to develop behind starters D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Brandon Zylstra and Shi Smith comprise the rest of the WR contingent, though Smith’s shoulder injury could allow Marshall to see extra snaps early on.