Reds: Jonathan India has been the best of a stellar rookie class

Though he still has plenty of time to change his mind, it doesn't sound like right fielder Nick Castellanos is long for the Cincinnati Reds. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Castellanos is "likely" to opt out of the two years and $34 million remaining on his contract with the Reds, which isn't terribly surprising, considering that he's 29 years old and in the midst of an All-Star campaign marked by a .936 OPS and 24 home runs.