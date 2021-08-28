Reds: Jonathan India has been the best of a stellar rookie class
Aug 26, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) hits a three run homer. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. The Cincinnati Reds have been fortunate to have so many talented rookies on their team this season. While it’s hard to choose, one stands out over the rest. Jonathan India is making a strong case for the NL Rookie of The Year and has been Cincinnati’s best rookie performer this season.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0